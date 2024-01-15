An important feature of the Ulster Grassland Society’s Annual Conference is announcing the results of the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year Competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over recent months participants have been visited by the judging panel and the results are always a closely guarded secret in advance of the Conference.

This year’s conference on Tuesday 23rd January will be no exception and delegates will be eagerly awaiting the results which will be announced on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again the Grassland Farmer of the Year competition is generously sponsored by Danske Bank.

UGS President David Linton discusses the Grassland Farmer of the Year competition with Rodney Brown from sponsors Danske Bank. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

Speaking ahead of the Conference Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank said: “Danske Bank are delighted to continue sponsorship of the Ulster Grassland Society’s Grassland Farmer of the Year Award acknowledging and celebrating the dedication in maintaining high standards in grassland management.”

He went on to say: “By supporting this award, Danske Bank recognises the crucial role that sustainable farming practices play in promoting environmental stewardship, agricultural excellence, and overall community well-being. This sponsorship reflects Danske's commitment to fostering a thriving agricultural sector and acknowledges the hard work and innovation of Ulster's grassland farmers.”

UGS President David Linton acknowledged the continued financial support from Danske Bank and said: “The UGS is grateful to Danske Bank for again sponsoring our Grassland Farmer of the Year competition and looks forward to welcoming members of the Bank’s Agribusiness team to our Conference next week to hand over the awards to our winners.”

Advertisement

Advertisement