Grassland Society Conference addresses industry challenges

This year the conference theme is entitled “Addressing Challenges facing the Agricultural Industry”.

The Executive Committee have lined up an impressive array of speakers including:

Jack Kennedy, Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal who will set the scene by looking at some of the many challenges facing the industry.

Alan Dillon, Manager of DairyBeef500 at Teagasc, will report on recent research work to improve the overall profitability and sustainability of dairy beef production in Ireland.

Neil Eastham is a qualified veterinary surgeon involved in the delivery of advanced breeding techniques, farmer training and applied research. He was awarded a Nuffield Farming Scholarship in 2018 to explore how UK dairy farmers could benefit from genomic testing.

Jack Blakiston Houston, MD at Blakiston Houston Estates, Dundonald. The company recently received a grant from DAERA for a three-year project that aims to reduce excess phosphorus from livestock slurry in Northern Ireland and Jack will explain how livestock farmers can benefit form this project.

Annual General Meeting

The day gets underway at 10.00am with the 66th Annual General Meeting of the Society and the election of new Office-bearers for 2025-26 with the AGM marking the end of the Presidency of John Egerton from Co Fermanagh.

Grassland Farmer of the Year

The Conference will also see the results of the Grassland Farmer of the year Competition being announced after judging over the summer and autumn months. This competition is again generously sponsored by Danske Bank.

This year the Young Farmer section organised with the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster is sponsored by MSD Animal Health and these results will also be announced at the Conference.

The Conference will get underway around 10.00am with the Society’s AGM followed by the Conference proper with Grassland Farmer of the Year competition results announced just before lunch.

To book your place at the Conference - which is open to UGS members and Non-Members - please contact UGS Secretary George Reid on 07920 037910 or [email protected] without delay.

