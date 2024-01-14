GrasZyme Sugarboost Forage Additive delivers more milk and live weight gain

​For over 30 years, GrasZyme SugarBoost has been the go-to silage preservation aid forfarmers throughout Ireland.

This has been underlined thanks to findings from research trials undertaken at Agricultural Research Institute NI at Hillsborough, The Scottish Agricultural College (SAC), University College Dublin (UCD), Teagasc Moorepark and the Belgian National Institute for Animal Nutrition.

GrasZyme SugarBoost Forage Additives have been developed with animal performance as the primary focus which is dependent on effective grass preservation.

The ultimate aim from the use of GrasZyme is to deliver more milk and more live weight gain at feedout.

Quality silage starts with quality grass being cut at the correct growth stage to optimise digestibility and yield.

The aim of preservation is to retain silage quality as close as possible to the grass being harvested and to avoid unnecessary ensiling losses.

GrasZyme SugarBoost Forage Additive, with its multi strain homofermentative bacteria (L. plantarum, L. paracasei, P. acidilactici), works at different pH ranges, making it highly efficient at dropping pH with the production of lactic acid. This leads to a rapid fermentation

with reduced energy loss and protein breakdown.

The presence of L. paracasei in GrasZyme SugarBoost Food Additive produces a fructanase

enzyme if sugar levels are low. This releases additional sugars from fructans unavailable in conventional silage additives. This technology reduces unnecessary plant breakdown and ensures reliability even in difficult low sugar conditions.

Grass protein is composed of long chains of bound amino acids, which is true protein.

During fermentation, the chains of amino acids are broken down, which reduces its efficacy to the point that it no longer acts as a true protein.

In addition, the amino acids can then be broken down to ammonia, which reduces intake and increases the pH.

GrasZyme SugarBoost Forage Additive speeds up the fermentation process to ensure that 20% less true protein is broken down, making it more available to livestock.

Agritech is offering a reduction of 30p per tonne from £1.30/t to £1/t for GrasZyme Sugarboost for orders booked by January 31 st (Conditions apply).

To buy GrasZyme SugarBoost forage additive, contact your local sales advisor.