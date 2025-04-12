Grazed grass is far from a complete diet for growing cattle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grazed grass is the cheapest feed to offer cattle. However, it is not the total nutritional package.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many swards can be deficient in a range of trace minerals and vitamins, particularly at this time of the year.

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and in a chelated form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Elwood is confirming a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range at the present time.

Shaws Yard at Moneymore is now stocking the complete HVS Liquid Gold range of trace mineral and vitamin drenches. Discussing the benefits of drenching stock with Liquid Gold Cattle prior to turnout, l to r: Paul Elwood, HVS Animal Health with Sharon Shaw and Christopher Marshall from Shaws Yard agri store and hardware

He commented: “Liquid Gold Cattle is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese, are included solely in their chelated form.

“It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”

Paul continued: “Liquid Gold Cattle acts to ensure that young stock at grass are not restricted in terms of meeting their full growth potential.”

With cattle prices at historically high levels, livestock farmers will be extremely keen to maximise the growth achieved by their stock throughout the 2025 grazing season.

Turnout is a critically important stage in the development of all cattle. Recent months will have seen weanlings placed on a bespoke ration, one which was specifically designed to meet their nutritional requirements in full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is crucially important for this nutritional continuity to be maintained, once cattle are put out to grass in the early spring.

The solution lies in the provision of an additional vitamin and trace element source: one that consistently compliments the nutritional imbalances found in fresh grass.

Effectively boosting animals’ mineral and vitamin levels prior to turnout will ensure they will make best use of the grass available to them. All of this translates into improved daily growth rates, throughout the grazing season ahead.

Paul Elwood again:. “Drenching stock with Liquid Gold Cattle prior to turnout can help deliver an extra 9.9kg of liveweight over a 54 day period."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This figure rises to 20.4kg over 104 days. These figures have been verified courtesy of repeated trial work, carried out here in Northern Ireland.

“The cost of securing these enhanced growth rates works out at £3.20/head. This is based on an Liquid Gold cattle drench rate of 60ml per animal.”

For further information, telephone 07831 257319.