Great NIPA season finale

​This week saw the final club race for the N.I.P.A. and its members in what promised to be a great finale, writes Jordan Hughes

​The final club race of the year was held from Fermoy in County Cork. A total of 375 members sent 8,977 Birds to Fermoy 2 Race. The birds were liberated in Fermoy Liberation site at 10:40am on Friday morning 7th September in great conditions and light South East wind.

The winning bird from the Fermoy 2 youngbird race belongs to William Chambers of Newry & District H.P.S in Section G. The Open winner has been named as ‘Darren’s Choice’ as this bird was brought in from a kit of youngbirds in Belgium Sales by good friend Darren Thompson. This bird in particular has got 3 open positions including winning 1st Open from Fermoy. It has been 5th Club Tullamore, 13th Club Roscrea, 6th Centre Fermoy 5 Bird and now 1st Club, 1st Section, 1st Open Fermoy. Many congratulations to W. Chambers on claiming 1 st Open N.I.P.A. from Fermoy 2 from 8,977 Birds.

2nd Open was J F McCabe & Son of Newry & District & 3 rd Open was JJ McCabe of Millvale H.P.S. in Section G.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (84/1,629) from 6 th Fermoy was Bingham & Seaton of Ligoniel & District H.P.S. The dream team consisting of Leo, Billy & Dora Finishes 1st Club (280 Birds) 1st Section C (1,629 Birds) and 16 th Open (8,977 Birds). The Section winner’s Sire was bred by Sheldon Leonard & Yannick De Ridder of F.B.I. Flanders Collection who is a Son of the ‘Emperor’. Who is also a son of the ‘Kittle’. His mother won for the lads out of Skibbereen and is a full sister of the R.P.R.A. Irish Region Yb of the Year.

Ballycarry & District: (4/67) 1st N J Arthurs 1479; 2nd Lynch Bros 1437; 3rd Lynch Bros 1426; 4th N J Arthurs 1424; 5th Lynch Bros 1416; 6th Lynch Bros 1412 Ballyclare & District: (6/100) 1st Higginson & Fasciola 1515; 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1479; 3rd Higginson & Fasciola 1461; 4th G&R Lawrie 1425; 5th Horner Bros & Son 1382; 6th G&R Lawrie 1368

Carrick Social: (8/187) 1st Mr & Mrs Robinson 1547; 2nd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1530; 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1518; 4th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1499; 5 th D&J Armstrong & Son 1487; 6 th Mr & Mrs Robinson

1482

Doagh & District: (14/304) 1st J&R Scott 1492; 2nd A&N Lewis 1459; 3rd J&R Scott 1456; 4th A&N Lewis 1454; 5th A&N Lewis 1453; 6th A&N Lewis 1429

Eastway H.P.S: (7/136) 1st G. McKenna 1511; 2nd G. McKenna 1511; 3rd Whiteside Bros 1507; 4th G. McKenna 1506; 5th Gracey Bros 1498; 6th Grattan Bros 1483

Glenarm & District: (2/34) 1st G. McWhirter 1937; 2nd G. McWhirter 1905; 3rd G. McWhirter 1878; 4th O. O’Neill & Son 1875; 5th O. O’Neill & Son 1752; 6th O. O’Neill & Son 1751

Horseshoe H.P.S: (2/32) 1st J. Hastings 1486; 2nd J. Hastings 1456; 3rd N. Ferguson & Son 1438; 4th J.Hastings 1436; 5th N. Ferguson &Son 1433; 6th N. Ferguson & Son 1380

Kingsmoss: (6/127) 1st Knowles & Hill 1482; 2nd T. Cairns & Son 1470; 3rd G&C Lowry 1465; 4th J. Dawson & Son 1454; 5th T. Cairns & Son 1446; 6th W. Gault & Son 1444

Larne & District: (10/161) 1st M. McCormick 1467; 2nd Rea & Magill 1453; 3rd A&S McNaghten 1451; 4th M. Witherspoon 1449; 5th Rea & Magill 1445; 6th R&M Robinson 1440

Ligoniel &District: (21/409) 1st Bingham & Seaton 1568; 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1537; 3rd Bingham & Seaton 1530; 4th Bingham & Seaton 1530; 5th W. Gilmore 1527; 6th McMurray & Anderson 1526

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (35/914) from Fermoy 2 was J. Greenaway of Hillsborough & Maze H.P.S. Jeff adds another Section win for the year and finishes 1st Club (230 Birds) 1st Section D (914 Birds) and 43rd Open N.I.P.A. (8,977 Birds) The Section D Winning Bird is a half brother to ‘Sure Return’ a top racer and breeder for Jeff.

Colin H.P.S: (4/140) 1st Johnston Bros 1547; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1546; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1526; 4th Johnston Bros 1518; 5th O&M Monaghan 1512; 6th Johnston Bros 1510

Derriaghy: (2/33) 1st R. Benson 1379; 2nd R. Benson 1347; 3rd R. Benson 1305; 4th W. Ringland & Son 1230

Dromara H.P.S: (5/117) 1st Russell Bros 1513; 2nd M. Russell 1510; 3rd M. Russell 1504; 4th Russell Bros 1481; 5th Russell Bros 1481; 6th M. Russell 1477

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (5/168) 1st Aiken Bros 1547; 2nd Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1545; 3rd S. Delaney 1543; 4th Tomlinson & Wilson 1540; 5th H. McAvoy 1532; 6th H. McAvoy 1530

Glen H.P.S: (3/57) 1st J&D Braniff 1566; 2nd B&K Mullan & Dunlop 1529; 3rd J&D Braniff 1517; 4th J&D Braniff 1517; 5th J&D Braniff 1517; 6th J&D Braniff 1510

Glenavy &District: (3/66) 1st I. Gibb &Sons 1518; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1514; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1496; 4th E E & J Cairns 1431

Harmony H.P.S: (3/73) 1st Abernethy & Turner 1515; 2nd Mr & Mrs S. McAllister 1506; 3rd Abernethy & Turner 1496; 4th Abernethy & Turner 1479; 5th Abernethy & Turner 1456; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1449

Hillsborough & Maze: (4/169) 1st J. Greenaway 1557; 2nd J. Kelly & Sons 1548; 3rd J. Kelly & Sons 1544; 4th J. Greenaway 1544; 5th J. Greenaway 1543; 6th J. Greenaway 1543

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (9/179) 1st G. Smyth 1543; 2nd G. Smyth 1531; 3rd W. Joss 1507; 4 th R. Topping & Son 1506; 5th G. Smyth 1494; 6th G. Smyth 1491

South Belfast H.P.S: D/S

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (7/158) 1st P&K McCarthy 1545; 2nd P&K McCarthy 1541; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1536; 4th J&L Smyth 1532; 5th P&K McCarthy 1523; 6th P&K McCarthy 1523

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (36/695) from Fermoy 2 was W. Leckey of Newtownards H.P.S. Billy finishes 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Club (30 Birds) 1 st Section F (648 Birds). The Section F Winning Bird is a Mealy Cock. The Sire was bred by Michael Atcheson of Ligoniel. The Dam is from Bingham & Seaton of Ligoniel. This cock has won 1st, 2nd, 3rd Club along with 28th Club placings in this young bird season.

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (5/123) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1482; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1437; 3rd Lambert & Stewart 1436; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1435; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1430; 6th D. Shaw 1403

Cloughey H.P.S: (2/65) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1503; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1501; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1501; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1485; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1462; 6th Gordon Bros & Sons 1450

Comber Central H.P.S: (1/21) 1st W&L Robinson 1438; 2nd W&L Robinson 1434; 3rd W&L Robinson 1432; 4th W&L Robinson 1360; 5th W&L Robinson 1359; 6th W&L Robinson 1359

Corrigs: (4/69) 1st R. Shaw 1460; 2nd R. Shaw 1378; 3rd Toner Bros 1347; 4th Toner Bros 1299; 5th R. Shaw 1296; 6th R. Shaw 1262

Crossgar: (6/115) 1st P. Murray 1472; 2nd P. Murray 1400; 3rd P. Murray 1389; 4th P. Murray 1382; 5th P. Murray 1378; 6th P. Murray 1315

Downpatrick Premier: D/S

Killyleagh Central: (4/83) C. Healy 1416; 2nd R. Watson & Son 1407; 3rd McComb Bros 1394; 4th C. Healy 1394; 5th R. Watson & Son 1392; 6th McComb Bros 1374

Killyleagh & District: (2/36) 1st D. Grieves 1314; 2nd D. Grieves 1310; 3rd D. Grieves 1308; 4th Morrison Bros 1307; 5th Morrison Bros 1174; 6th Morrison Bros 1158

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: D/S

Newtownards H.P.S: (3/30) 1st W. Leckey 1497; 2nd W. Leckey 1421; 3rd W. Leckey 1411; 4th W. Leckey 1403; 5th J&A McPeake 1388; 6th J. Orr 1374

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (34/1,083) from Fermoy 2 was W. Chambers of Newry & District H.P.S.

William finishes 1st Club (180 Birds) 1 st Section G (1,083 Birds) 1st Open N.I.P.A. (8,977 Birds) (See Opening Report for more Info.)

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (6/247) 1st Owen Markey 1565; 2nd Owen Markey 1552; 3rd Gary Murphy 1551; 4th Owen Markey 1546; 5th Owen Markey 1529; 6th Owen Markey 1528

Banbridge H.P.S: (7/148) 1st D&K Mallen 1570; 2nd D&K Mallen 1567; 3 rd D&K Mallen 1551; 4th McCracken Bros 1542; 5th F. Simpon 1534; 6th F. Simpon 1524

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (11/275) 1st J. Smyth & Sons 1580; 2nd McGrath & McParland 1555; 3rd McGrath &McParland 1551; 4th J. Smyth & Sons 1549; 5th J. Smyth & Sons 1549; 6th J. Smyth & Sons 1547

Millvale: (4/137) 1st JJ McCabe 1599; 2nd JJ McCabe 1560; 3rd JJ McCabe 1558; 4th JJ McCabe 1531; 5th JJ McCabe 1479; 6th JJ McCabe 1477

Newry City: (5/158) 1st Donnelly Bros 1556; 2nd Gary Hughes & Son 1549; 3rd Gary Hughes & Son 1549; 4th Gary Hughes & Son 1549; 5th Gary Hughes & Son 1537; 6th Donnelly Bros 1534

Newry & District: (4/180) 1st W. Chambers 1612; 2nd J F McCabe & Son 1602; 3rd J F McCabe & Son 1566; 4th J F McCabe & Son 1565; 5th J F McCabe & Son 1560; 6th J F McCabe & Son 1551

NIPA NOTES

Doagh & District HPS Club Fundraising YB Auction

Doagh & District HPS will be having a Club Fundraising YB Auction through Wesley Sawyers (Sawyers Pigeon Auctions S.P.A) online from 20th October – 27th October and will be carried forward live in

room at the Doagh & District MOOT in McConnell’s of Doagh. It promises to be an action-packed night with plenty of craic to be had and not to be missed out on.

Winter OLR 2024

Last chance for the collecting date from Belgium for the Winter OLR Race 2024 is on the 18th of October.

Be sure not to miss out on this fantastic opportunity to be in the Winter OLR along with some big names from across the globe to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizemoney. ‘In it to Win it’.

