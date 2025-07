Great trade for lambs at Kilrea

stock image

A good entry of 1300 sheep on Monday 28th July at Kilrea met a great trade for lambs with ewes a flyer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lambs sold to top of £178 and to top of 729 pence per kg.

Ewes were on fire and sold to £244.

More sheep needed weekly!!! Lambs top prices:

Magherafelt farmer, 21k £153 (729); Magherafelt farmer, 16.5k £117 (709); Stewartstown farmer, 17k £116.50 (685); Portglenone farmer, 19k £126 (663); Bushmills farmer, 27k £178 (659); Macosquin farmer, 22.5k £146.50 (651); Magherafelt farmer, 25k £162 (648); Plumbridge farmer, 18k £116.50 (647); Cookstown farmer, 21k £135.50 (645); Moneymore farmer 19k £122 (642); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £137.50 (640); Maghera farmer, 21.5k £137 (637); Ballymoney farmer, 23k £146.50 (637); Kilrea farmer, 22k £140 (636); Limavady farmer, 21.5k £136.50 (635); Castledawson farmer, 22k £139.50 (634); Aghadowey farmer, 21.5k £136 (633); Macosquin farmer, 20k £126.50 (633); Kilrea farmer, 26.5k £167 (630); Ballymena farmer, 21.5k £134.50 (626); Garvagh farmer, 23.5k £147 (626); Cushendall farmer, 22k £137.50 (625).

Dairy Report

A good entry of dairy on Tuesday, 29th July to a top price of £2520 for a Springing Heifer. Lots of buyers in attendance looking all types of dairy stock.

More stock required weekly.

Kilrea Mart Fat Cow, Suckler & Store Cattle Report

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good entry of 260 on Wednesday, 30th July at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand. Steers to £2960, Heifers to £2740, Fat Cows & Bulls to £3380.

Fat Cows: (75) on offer. Sharp trade.

Upperlands farmer, 770k BB £3380 (439); Garvagh farmer, 570k Lim £2240 (393), 530k AA £2000 (377), 610k Par £2280 (374); Ballymoney farmer, 550k CH £2020 (367), 650k SH £2200 (339); Cookstown farmer, 640k Her £2330 (364), 690k £2510 (364), 690k £2490 (361), 730k £2630 (360); Bellarena farmer, 700k Lim £2520 (360), 690k £2450 (355); Cloughmills farmer, 630k FKV £2280 (362); Knockloughrim farmer, 670k BB £2400 (358); Kilrea farmer, 670k AA £2240 (335); Limavady farmer, 570k Hol £1860 (326); Portglenone farmer, 530k Fri £1720 (325), 470k £1500 (319), 460k £1440 (313), 530k £1620 (306); Coleraine farmer, 810k Her £2620 (324); Aghadowey farmer, 510k BB £1640 (322), 1050k CH £3210 (306); Magherafelt farmer, 440k Fri £1400 (318); Rasharkin farmer, 680k Fri £2140 (315); Castlerock farmer, 390k AA £1200 (308); Limavady farmer, 770k Sim £2370 (308); Fri Cows to £2140.

Suckler Section

Antrim farmer, Sal Heifer with Lim Heifer calf at foot to £2780.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Dungiven farmer, 370k Lim £1970 (532), 420k £1980 (471), 410k £1840 (449), 350k £1560 (446), 380k £1690 (445); Magherafelt farmer, 350k DAQ £1860 (531), 390k £2010 (515), 330k Lim £1540 (467), 420k DAQ £1860 (443), 420k £1700 (405); Rasharkin farmer, 430k CH £1990 (463), 430k £1960 (456), 450k £1980 (440), 480k £2110 (440), 440k £1880 (427); Ballymoney farmer, 520k CH £2300 (442), 530k Lim £2300 (434), 540k BB £2330 (432); Rasharkin farmer, 500k Par £2140 (428), 520k £2000 (385), 470k £1800 (383), 550k £2000 (364); Toome farmer, 550k Lim £2350 (427), 520k CH £2200 (423), 580k Lim £2390 (412), 490k CH £2020 (412), 550k Lim £2250 (409), 610k CH £2440 (400), 590k £2340 (397), 500k Lim £1970 (394), 570k CH £2240 (393), 550k Lim £2100 (382), 550k £2080 (378), 600k CH £2200 (367), 540k £1920 (356); Ballymena farmer, 510k CH £2130 (418), 590k £2360 (400), 610k Lim £2440 (400), 660k £2640 (400), 620k CH £2450 (395), 530k £2080 (393), 510k Lim £1930 (378), 500k Par £1890 (378), 530k CH £2000 (377), 510k Lim £1890 (371), 540k CH £1980 (367), 580k £2120 (366), 420k Sal £1530 (364), 550k CH £1970 (358), 540k £1920 (356), 600k £2110 (352), 560k £1970 (352), 560k £1940 (346), 610k SH £2100 (344), 560k CH £1900 (339), 540k £1780 (330); Cullybackey farmer, 570k Lim £2380 (418); Portglenone farmer, 590k Lim £2420 (410), 600k DAQ £2410 (402), 580k Lim £2300 (397), 690k £2740 (397), 650k £2450 (377); Toomebridge farmer, 440k BB £1770 (402), 470k CH £1700 (362), 510k £1820 (357), 470k Her £1590 (338); Upperlands farmer, 640k Lim £2520 (394), 630k AA £2380 (378); Coleraine farmer, 420k BB £1600 (381), 470k £1720 (366), 410k £1440 (351), 410k £1430 (349), 440k £1450 (330); Portglenone farmer, 370k Lim £1410 (381), 440k £1600 (364), 380k £1340 (353), 350k £1180 (337), 350k AA £1180 (337), 445k Her £1480 (333); Ballycastle farmer, 430k BB £1600 (372), 440k £1610 (366), 490k AA £1740 (355), 450k BB £1540 (342), 430k £1440 (335); Maghera farmer, 520k AA £1910 (367), 510k BB £1770 (347); Bushmills farmer, 410k Her £1480 (361), 400k £1440 (360); Magherafelt farmer, 540k AA £1940 (359), 680k £2300 (338), 600k £2000 (333), 630k £2080 (330); Dungiven farmer, 490k AA £1750 (357), 500k £1700 (340); Ballymoney farmer, 580k AA £2000 (345), 570k £1950 (342), 580k £1960 (338); Park farmer, 370k Sal £1230 (332); Coleraine farmer, 500k SH £1700 (340).

Steers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungiven farmer, 350k Lim £1800 (514), 380k £1950 (513), 340k £1660 (488), 370k £1800 (487), 350k £1700 (486), 370k £1790 (484), 410k £1800 (439); Rasharkin farmer, 430k CH £2080 (484), 450k £2170 (482), 460k £2190 (476), 450k £2030 (451); Kilrea farmer, 440k Lim £1950 (443), 590k £2480 (420), 510k £2100 (412), 500k £1970 (394), 520k £2030 (390), 540k AA £2070 (383); Limavady farmer, 370k Lim £1620 (438), 500k SHB £2100 (420), 480k £1990 (415), 470k £1900 (404), 600k £2360 (393), 540k £1990 (369); Ballintoy farmer, 280k AA £1190 (425), 310k £1260 (407), 360k £1450 (403), 370k £1280 (346); Maghera farmer, 580k Lim £2460 (424), 590k £2440 (414); Upperlands farmer, 660k AA £2760 (418), 720k £2960 (411); Maghera farmer, 480k AA £1920 (400), 480k £1860 (388), 470k CH £1770 (377); Dungiven farmer, 500k AA £1970 (394), 500k £1900 (380), 530k £1940 (366); Moneymore farmer, 580k AA £2190 (378), 480k £1810 (377), 560k BB £2080 (371), 560k Her £1990 (355), 540k £1900 (352); Magherafelt farmer, 430k Fri £1570 (365), 480k £1670 (348), 460k £1565 (340); Cullybackey farmer, 440k AA £1600 (364), 440k £1580 (359), 410k Fri £1440 (351); Ballycastle farmer, 290k Gal £970 (335).

Limousin and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.