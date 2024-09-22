Group focus: NE Armagh dines out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The NE Armagh Group members were out in force recently at the County BBQ and Country Night, held at Richardson’s estate in Moyallen.

​A glorious spread was put on by Gilberry Fayre so no one went home hungry.

The sun shone brightly and with almost 300 people in attendance from across the County in the marquee set up for the occasion, everyone danced the night away to Jordan McPolin’s Country rhythms.

Contributions raised on the night through an auction and raffle were donated to Air Ambulance NI and totalled £5500 – a fantastic effort all round. The group would like to extend a big thank you to the Armagh committee members, event sponsors and those who donated raffle prizes, without this support the night would not have been possible.

NE Armagh Group members pictured at the County BBQ and Country Night, held at Richardson’s estate in Moyallen.

The Group are looking forward to further events over the coming months. A day trip has been planned to visit Teemore Engineering in Fermanagh, combined with a visit to a farming enterprise in the area, scheduled for Thursday, 31st October. There will also be a group of members and friends heading to the Ulster v Leinster match at Kingspan Stadium on 29 th November and those interested in attending these trips are encouraged to put their name down early to guarantee their seat on the bus.

For further information, please contact Kirsty at the Group Office on 02838 333569 or your Group Manager directly.