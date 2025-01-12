Group Focus – North Antrim
There was an excellent turnout to hear our two speakers Mr Seamus McCaffrey, Accountant and Mr Samuel Johnston, NFU Mutual Financial Advisor who ably provided information on the recent changes surrounding Inheritance Tax issues.
Can we remind our members of the UFU President Roadshow which will take place on Wednesday, 29th January 2025 at 8pm in the Tullyglass Hotel Ballymena.
In addition to this the UFU County Antrim Annual Dinner is being held on Friday, 31st January 2025 at 7pm in the Rosspark Hotel. Tickets are available in the local office priced at £45 each.
Our next meeting is planned for Tuesday, 11th February 2025 at 8pm in the Townhall Ballymoney where the speaker on that evening will be Mr John McLenaghan, UFU Deputy President.
We would like to extend a sincere thanks and support from all our members and to take this opportunity to wish them all a very peaceful and prosperous 2025.