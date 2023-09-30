Group member shortlisted for two Farming Life Awards 2023
These awards are aimed at recognising the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the area, paying homage to the long history of individual and collective industry upon which local farming has taken root and flourished and the individuals and organisations which carry on that tradition today.
Jamese McCloy of Glenshane Country Farm is a finalist in the ‘Farm Diversification Award’ and the ‘Tourist Attraction/Event of the Year’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glenshane Country Farm is a working sheep farm owned by Jamese McCloy. Four generations of Jamese’s family have been sheep farmers, each more determined than the last to preserve the epic landscape around them. Located on the Glenshane Pass, one of the highest mountain roads in Ireland, from here you can see the real Ireland. Jamese began offering tours to visitors in 2019 and has since become a valued and highly respected provider of a truly authentic Irish experience.
We are looking forward to our 2023/24 winter programme, and we thank our committee for their input. In November we will be visiting a local business for a tour and December we are having a Quiz night to raise much needed funds for local charity, The Olive Branch. This will a good night with vintage machinery on show and food to keep hungry bellies happy!
The UFU Co. Londonderry dinner is being held in the Roe Park Resort, Limavady on Friday 13 October 2023, commencing at 7:30pm. The meal will be three courses, followed by music by Beatz entertainment. The cost of Tickets is £35 per person and the dress code is smart casual. Please contact office on 028 79632127 to book your tickets. If you don’t already receive text messages or emails about our meetings, please provide us with your contact details so you can stay informed about what the group is running for its members.