The Guildhall and Tower Museum in Derry-Londonderry have received a prestigious international award from Tripadvisor.

The Travellers’ Choice Award recognises a high standard of reviews left for visitor destinations on the online travel specialist’s website.

It rewards the top 10% of venues based on the reviews of millions of Tripadvisor travellers from around the world and is presented to those who earn consistently high reviews over a 12-month period.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, who is based in the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall during her year in office, congratulated the management and staff on their latest recognition.

“The Guildhall and Tower Museum are two of the gems of our tourism offering in Derry and Strabane,” she said. “Every year tens of thousands of visitors visit them to learn more about our story and bask in their stunning surroundings.

“I have seen first-hand the warmth, attention and personal touch visitors receive from the dedicated and well-informed teams at these venues and it is no surprise that this has led to glowing and high scoring reviews on the Trip Advisor website.

“Congratulations to the Visitor Services teams at both venues, the numbers of people who come through your doors from all over the world is rising every year but the personal service and experience you deliver to them remains of the highest standard.”

The combined total of visitors to the Guildhall and Tower last year was 438,065 which was an increase of almost 100,000 on the previous year.

The Guildhall was designed by John Guy Ferguson with a clock tower based on the Elizabeth Clock on London’s Big Ben.

It was originally built in 1890 with funding from the Honarable the Irish Society and rebuilt in 1908 after a fire and in 1977 following damage from two bombs.

The building was extensively restored between 2010 and 2013 at a cost of £8 million and won a Regional Award from the Royal Institute of British Architects in 2014.

Highlights includes the Council chamber of Derry City and Strabane District Council, a special collection of international peace accolades awarded to John Hume and the Main Hall’s organ which is one of the biggest in Ireland, featuring over 3,000 pipes.

The Tower Museum is located within the city’s historic walls and has won several major awards since it opened in 1992.

Current highlights include the Derry Girls Experience exhibition which features original memorabilia from the hit comedy sitcom.

The top floor of the Museum offers the only open air viewing facility in the heart of the city centre with stunning panoramic views of the inner city and River Foyle.

For information on both venues including opening hours and booking information visit www.guildhallderry.com and towermuseumcollections.com.