H Fulton appointed exclusive importer of Schaffer loaders and telehandlers

The team at H Fulton Tractors have been successfully selling Schaffer handlers across the whole of NI and Ireland for a number of years. Now they have been awarded Schaffer importers for GB.

A spokersperson said: “We have a good relationship with Schaffer. Both are family-owned businesses and both pride ourselves in high quality and innovation. However, we prioritise customer care and customer satisfaction.”

Over recent decades, the company has consistently expanded to become one of the market leaders in the sourcing of high quality new and used agricultural tractors, handlers, and equipment.

Fulton Tractors have been appointed Schaffer importers for the whole of the UK.

Schaffer is a leading manufacturer of compact wheeled and telescopic loaders, offering a large portfolio of machines that range from small compact loaders to artic-steer telescopic loaders with operating weights of up to 13 tonnes. The 9660T is the largest articulated telescopic loader on the market. Schaffer users have described the telehandler as being “well built and stable” and that “they were surprised by the strength and ability that a Schaffer offers”.

“We have a number of well-known dealers throughout England, Wales and Scotland which we are excited to work with, in order to promote the Schaffer sales and service. There is currently ourselves in Northern Ireland, 8 Dealers in Ireland and 15 dealers in GB.”

