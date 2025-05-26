Hampshire Down’s shone bright at Balmoral Show

The Hampshire Downs turned out in force for the 156th Balmoral show. The weather was fantastic and the high quality of the sheep made Devon Judge Jon Barnard’s job a lot more difficult.

The breeders offered Jon large numbers of very high quality sheep in each class. However one breeder’s sheep stood out for him, the Loughbrae Flock from the Doyle family.

An outstanding Loughbrae Shearling Ewe sired by Creelly Ultra was crowned Champion. The Doyle Flock took a further accolade becoming Reserve Breed Champion with a second placed Loughbrae Shearling Ewe again sired by Creelly Ultra.

The Ram lamb class saw 23 Ram lambs on display, giving Jon a challenging task, he selected a strong ram lamb from Peter Hamill’s, Lisnagowan Flock as the 1st placed animal and this lamb went on to be awarded Male Champion and Best Opposite Sex.

1st placed Untrimmed Ram Lamb - Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns Flock, Lucy Wells along with Devon Judge Jon Barnard

The untrimmed Ram lamb class was another big class for Jon, he selected his 1st placed lamb from Jake Wells, Whistllnthorns Flock another a very impressive ram lamb.

The Ewe classes had some fantastic females on show. Exhibits from the Loughbrae Flock caught the eye of the Judge in the Aged ewe class, taking 1st place, followed by another 1st place for

Loughbrae in the Shearling Ewe class.

In the Ewe lamb class Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Farm took 1st place with a very stylish Ewe lamb.

Liam Doyle along with Champion Shearling Ewe and Devon Judge Jon Barnard

The Novice Champion Adam Gregg Kildowney Flock stood out to Judge Jon Barnard with his Ram Lamb.

In the Pair of Lamb class, Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Farm took 1st place followed by Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock in 2nd place.

In the Breed Group of Three, Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Flock took 1st place and went on to be awarded Balmoral Show Overall Interbreed Group of Three Champions. A great achievement for the Loughbrae Flock and the Breed.

The next event is the Harrison and Hetherington online Sale, “HAMPSHIRE DOWNS FIT FOR THE FUTURE” starting Thursday 22nd May and finishing Monday 26th May 2025. All bidding online through MartEye: https://handh.marteye.ie/sales/Y7gYQgRfGYysA7P8DE52

Novice Champion - Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock

To avoid disappointment prospective bidders should register on or before 23/05/2025.

Balmoral 2025 results

Aged RAM: 1st Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 2nd: Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns; 3rd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 4th: Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK; 5th: Demot Gardiner, Ballycreggy; 6th: Ryan Murray, SheepHaven Flock

Ram lamb Untrimmed: 1st: Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns; 2nd: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook Farm; 3rd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 4th: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK; 5th: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher, Loughanmoss FLOCK; 6th:Peter Stevenson, Lenaderg FLOCK

Group of Three Interbreed Champion - Loughbrea Flock - Doyle Family along with Judge and Norbrook Sponsor

Ram Lamb Trimmed: 1st: Peter Hamill, Lisnagowan Flock; 2nd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 3rd: Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Farm; 4th: Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 5th: Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK; 6th: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock

Aged EWE; 1st: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK; 3rd: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 4th: Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 5th: Graham Manson, Dunraven Flock; 6th: Graham Manson, Dunraven Flock

Shearling EWE: 1st: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 3rd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher, Loughanmoss FLOCK; 4th: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 5th: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 6th: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm

Ewe Lamb: 1st: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 2nd: Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK; 3rd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 4th: Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns FLOCK; 5th: Peter Stevenson, Lenaderg FLOCK; 6th: Peter Stevenson, Lenaderg FLOCK

Group of Three: 1st: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd: Peter Stevenson, Lenaderg Flock; 3rd: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock

Pair of Lambs: 1st: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 2nd: Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock

Loughbrea Flock - Liam Doyle with Reserve Champion along with Devon Judge Jon Barnard and Danske Sponsor

Novice: 1st: Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 2nd: Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK

Champion: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock with his Shearling EWE

Reserve Champion: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock with his 2nd Placed Shearling Ewe

Best Male Champion: Peter Hamill with his Trimmed Ram lamb