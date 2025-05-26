Hampshire Down’s shone bright at Balmoral Show
The breeders offered Jon large numbers of very high quality sheep in each class. However one breeder’s sheep stood out for him, the Loughbrae Flock from the Doyle family.
An outstanding Loughbrae Shearling Ewe sired by Creelly Ultra was crowned Champion. The Doyle Flock took a further accolade becoming Reserve Breed Champion with a second placed Loughbrae Shearling Ewe again sired by Creelly Ultra.
The Ram lamb class saw 23 Ram lambs on display, giving Jon a challenging task, he selected a strong ram lamb from Peter Hamill’s, Lisnagowan Flock as the 1st placed animal and this lamb went on to be awarded Male Champion and Best Opposite Sex.
The untrimmed Ram lamb class was another big class for Jon, he selected his 1st placed lamb from Jake Wells, Whistllnthorns Flock another a very impressive ram lamb.
The Ewe classes had some fantastic females on show. Exhibits from the Loughbrae Flock caught the eye of the Judge in the Aged ewe class, taking 1st place, followed by another 1st place for
Loughbrae in the Shearling Ewe class.
In the Ewe lamb class Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Farm took 1st place with a very stylish Ewe lamb.
The Novice Champion Adam Gregg Kildowney Flock stood out to Judge Jon Barnard with his Ram Lamb.
In the Pair of Lamb class, Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Farm took 1st place followed by Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock in 2nd place.
In the Breed Group of Three, Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Flock took 1st place and went on to be awarded Balmoral Show Overall Interbreed Group of Three Champions. A great achievement for the Loughbrae Flock and the Breed.
The next event is the Harrison and Hetherington online Sale, “HAMPSHIRE DOWNS FIT FOR THE FUTURE” starting Thursday 22nd May and finishing Monday 26th May 2025. All bidding online through MartEye: https://handh.marteye.ie/sales/Y7gYQgRfGYysA7P8DE52
To avoid disappointment prospective bidders should register on or before 23/05/2025.
Balmoral 2025 results
Aged RAM: 1st Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 2nd: Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns; 3rd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 4th: Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK; 5th: Demot Gardiner, Ballycreggy; 6th: Ryan Murray, SheepHaven Flock
Ram lamb Untrimmed: 1st: Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns; 2nd: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook Farm; 3rd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 4th: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK; 5th: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher, Loughanmoss FLOCK; 6th:Peter Stevenson, Lenaderg FLOCK
Ram Lamb Trimmed: 1st: Peter Hamill, Lisnagowan Flock; 2nd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 3rd: Peter Lawson, Glenbrook Farm; 4th: Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 5th: Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK; 6th: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock
Aged EWE; 1st: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly FLOCK; 3rd: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 4th: Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 5th: Graham Manson, Dunraven Flock; 6th: Graham Manson, Dunraven Flock
Shearling EWE: 1st: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 3rd: Jim, Ann & Jonathan Fletcher, Loughanmoss FLOCK; 4th: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 5th: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 6th: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm
Ewe Lamb: 1st: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 2nd: Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK; 3rd: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 4th: Jake Wells, Whistlinthorns FLOCK; 5th: Peter Stevenson, Lenaderg FLOCK; 6th: Peter Stevenson, Lenaderg FLOCK
Group of Three: 1st: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock; 2nd: Peter Stevenson, Lenaderg Flock; 3rd: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock
Pair of Lambs: 1st: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook farm; 2nd: Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock
Novice: 1st: Adam Gregg, Kildowney Flock; 2nd: Rodney Wilson, Aimney FLOCK
Champion: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock with his Shearling EWE
Reserve Champion: Sean Doyle, Loughbrae Livestock with his 2nd Placed Shearling Ewe
Best Male Champion: Peter Hamill with his Trimmed Ram lamb