Prior to marking the decision was made that the race for 2024 would be flown from Plougastel-Daoulas, Bretagne in France.

A good liberation was had on Friday 28th June with the combined Irish convoy including NIPA released at 7.00am in a 6-7mph Northwest wind and a good clearance was reported by Convoyer Paddy McNeice. The overall winner was Brendan Chambers of the Ballyholland HPS in the City of Newry followed by J & D Braniff from the Glen HPS in Belfast 2nd & 5th at 18.25 & 18.55, and probable 2 Bird Ave winner with Larkin Bros from The Meadows in Lurgan 3rd and Donnelly Bros of Newry City Invitation 4th.

NIPA Race/Date

Plougastel-Daoulas OB National (France) Friday 28th June 2024 – Liberated at 7.00am in a Lt North-West wind.

NIPA Open OB Nat Plougastel 321/1371 –

1-1G B Chambers Ballyholland 1155, 2-1C J & D Braniff Glen 1119, 3-1E Larkin Bros Meadows 1096, 4-2G Donnelly Bros Newry City 1094, 5-2C J & D Braniff 1076, 6-3G C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1065, 7-1A Sean Hughes Coalisland & Dist 1063, 8-1D N Black & Son Dromara 1063, 9-1B M/M Robinson Cullybackey 1060, 10-4G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1059, 11-3C A Thompson Ballyclare & Dist 1048, 12-2E G Marsden Hills & Maze 1032, 13-3E Mullen Bros Edgarstown 1030, 14-2B S & N Doherty Cullybackey 1021, 15-2D J Waring & Son Lisburn & Dist 1019, 16-4E P Boyd Annaghmore 1019, 17-5G G Murphy Ballyholland 1017, 18-4C A Thompson 1017, 19-6G E McAlinden Drumnavaddy 1016, 20-2A P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1004.

NIPA Section A Plougastel 35/130 – Sean Hughes Coalisland & Dist 1063, Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1004, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1003, J Campbell & Son Cookstown Soc 977, Paul O’Connor 971, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 794, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 601, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 431, R Corey Coalisland & District 343, Mr & Mrs G Larmour Coalisland & Dist 267.

NIPA Section B Plougastel 48/179 – Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1060, S & N Doherty Cullybackey 1021, W Rodgers Ballymoney 801, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin & Dist 798, W Blair Ballymoney 733, C Moore Cullybackey 727, R H Clements Harryville 431.

NIPA Section C Plougastel 53/255 – J & D Braniff Glen 1119, J & D Braniff 1076, A Thompson Ballyclare & Dist 1048, A Thompson 1017, M/M Reid and Hugh Bigger Carrick Soc 987, M/M Reid and Hugh Bigger 983, J McMaw Carrick Soc 982, B & M Gilmore Doagh & Dist 981, D & J Campbell Eastway 959, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 957, C & L Woodside Ballyclare & Dist 948, W Gault & Son Kingsmoss 945, M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 925, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 631, M Witherspoon Larne & Dist 589.

NIPA Section D Plougastel 22/79 – N Black & Son Dromara 1063, J Waring & Son Lisburn & Dist 1019, N Black & Son 961, Ian Donaghy Lisburn & Dist 954, C Rooney & Sons Dromara 696, N Black & Son 508, Russell Bros Dromara 321.

NIPA Section E Plougastel 65/333 – Larkin Bros Meadows 1096, G Marsden Hills & Maze 1032, Mullen Bros Edgarstown 1030, P Boyd Annaghmore 1019, G Marsden 968, Tom Wilson Gilford & Dist 964, S & N Lester Laurelvale 960, D Coulter Glenavy & Dist 950, P Dunlop 950, A McMullan Annaghmore 930, G Marsden 911, G Marsden 903, David Calvin Bondhill 885, Dowey Bros Laurelvale 868, Humphries & Baird Markethill 862.

NIPA Section F Plougastel 22/67 – Burgess & Brennan Bangor 894, R Shaw Corrigs 662, Burgess & Brennan 658, Burgess & Brennan 536.

NIPA Section G Plougastel 30/154 – Brendan Chambers Ballyholland 1155, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1094, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1065, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1059, G Murphy Ballyholland 1017, E McAlinden Drumnavaddy 1016, R Carson & son Banbridge 977, R Carson & Son 966, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 954, A McAteer Ballyholland 948, Ron Williamson 936, Gary Hughes & Son Newry City 18, M Gillan Newry & Dist 911, Donnelly Bros 882, Eamon McAteer Ballyholland 862.

NIPA Section H Plougastel 41/136 – A McCrudden Derry & Dist 955, Noel Murray Londonderry 650, L Moran & Son Derry & Dist 558, D McGranaghan Strabane & District 494.

Centre Results when going to press (Subject to correction) –

Ligoniel Centre – J & D Braniff Glen 1119, J & D Braniff 1076, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 957, C McManus & Son Ligoniel 17.27.

Coalisland Centre – S Hughes Coalisland & Dist 1063, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1003, J Campbell & Son Cookstown Soc 977.

Cullybackey Centre – M/M Robinson Cullybackey 1060, S & N Doherty Cullybackey 1021, C Moore Cullybackey 727, R H Clements Harryville 431.

Doagh Centre – A Thompson Ballyclare 1048, A Thompson 1017, B & M Gilmore 981, D & J Campbell Eastway 948, C & L Woodside Ballyclare & Dist 948, W Gault & Son Kingsmoss 945.

Lisburn Centre –G Marsden Hills & Maze 1032, J Waring & Son Lisburn & Dist 1019, G Marsden 968, Ian Donaghy Lisburn & Dist 954, D Coulter Glenavy & Dist 950, G Marsden 911, G Marsden 903, D Coulter 718, D Coulter 265.

Portadown Centre – Mullen Bros Edgarstown 1030, P Boyd Annaghmore 1019, T Wilson Gilford 964, S & N Lester Laurelvale 960, P Dunlop Edgarstown 950, A McMullan Annaghmore 930, D Calvin Bondhill Soc 885, Dowey Bros Laurelvale 868, Humphries & Baird Markethill 862, Mullen Bros 858.

Banbridge Centre – E McAlinden Drumnavaddy 1016, R Carson & Son Banbridge 977, R Carson & Son 966.

Coleraine Centre – Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1004, Paul O’Connor 971, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 794, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 481.

Larne Centre – M/M Reid and H Bigger Carrick Soc 987, M/M Reid and H Bigger 983, J McMaw Carrick Soc 982, M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 925, Mark Witherspoon Larne & Dist 589, M/M Reid and H Bigger 545, K & S Doherty Larne & Dist 527.

Ballymoney Centre – W Rodgers Ballymoney 801, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin & Dist 798, W Blair Ballymoney 733.

Foyle Centre – Anthony McCrudden Derry & Dist 955, 9.36pm on the day. Noel Murray Londonderry 650, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 558, Dominic McGranahan Strabane & Dist 494.

NIPA Sect A Clubs Plougastel

Coalisland & District – Seany Hughes 1063, Karl Murphy 1003, Karl Murphy 601, R Corey 343. M/M G Larmour 267. Congratulations Seany Hughes winning Plougastel-Daoulas. NIPA French Old Bird National 1st Club, 1st Section A, 7th Open

Velocity 1063.529. Date 28-6-24.

Coleraine Premier HPS – Paul O’Connor 1004, Paul O’Connor 971, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 794, Jimmy Hanson 431. Paul O’Connor’s Red 93. She had added 20th Open Plougastel to last year’s 37th Open and will secure a Bronze Award. Well done Paul. I missed seeing her home last year but it was a pleasure to witness her racing home on Friday evening. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Cookstown Social 6/38 – J Campbell & Son 977. Cookstown Social Hps 6 sent 38 to the Old Bird Channel National from Plougastel in northwest France. Well done J Campbell & Son clocking on the day and the only bird in race time in the club.1st J Campbell & Son 977.5ypm.

NIPA Sect B Clubs Plougastel

Ballymoney HPS – W Rodgers 801, W Blair 733.

Ballymoney West Combine – W Rodgers 801, W Blair Ballymoney 733.

Cullybackey HPS – M/M Robinson 1060, S & N Doherty 1021, Chris Moore 727.

Harryville HPS – R H Clements 431.

Rasharkin &District HPS – A C & T Tweed 798, A big congratulations to A C &T Tweed timing this hen this morning at 6.08 am, This is this hens 4th time in France and wins the Gold award for its efforts, a once in life time result for a fancier, well done Tommy & Annie & Christopher.

NIPA Sect E Clubs Plougastel

Annaghmore – P Boyd 1019, A McMullan 930, H Cordner 679.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 885.

Edgarstown HPS – Mullen Bros 1030, Paul Dunlop 950, Mullen Bros 858, Tom McClean 352, J Robinson 344. Mullen Bros take debut Plougastel - The NIPA liberated 1,371 birds on Friday 29th June from new race point Plougastel. With 114 brave birds making result after 3 days.Topping the Portadown Centre & Edgarstown Club is the youngest members of the club, Mullen Bros who are no strangers to Channel & French success with a special mention to their uncles, and, mentors at United Lofts. The Boys winner is 2-year-old Walkingshaw x Jan Aarden hen, bred by R G & G Donaldson, United Lofts and is a half-sister to the boys own 'Champion Raphael' -Twice NIPA St Malo Inc 27th Open - Winning the Irish Region RPRA Award & Overall UK & Ireland Long Distance RPRA Award Winner plus The Major Len Lewis Memorial Trophy. Boys finished 1st Club, 3rd Section E & 13th Open with their latest star 'Lé Scout'.

2nd spot goes to a more formidable French flyer in Paul Dunlop who finished 9th Section E & 41st Open with one down off his INFC Gold Medal winning distance lines. 3rd place goes to the Mullen Bros with their 2nd arrival on the night to finish 16th Section & 58th Open with another United Lofts Yearling from Oliver Jackson bloodlines. 4th Position goes to Tommy McClean with his 2nd day arrival finishing 26th Section & 104th Open 5th and final place goes to another channel & French stalwart in Jim Robinson who finishes next in result at 27th Section E & 105th Open.

Well Done to all 5 gallant arrivals and their respective owners. Simmo PO.

Gilford & District – Tom Wilson 964.

Laurelvale – S & N Lester 960, Dowey Bros 868, S & N Lester 684, G & C Topley 407, W Gillis & Son 318, W Gillis & Son 293. Back around to the time of the year where the marathon runners of the pigeon world and their expert and knowledgeable handlers show the rest of us mere mortals in this game how its done. Again, as i say every season, it’s no coincidence its mostly the same names every year. Perhaps a topic for discussion, is the deciding factor in success down to pigeon or fancier, a mix of both? If so what’s the percentage attributed to pigeon/fancier? Well done to Stephen and Norman on the club win but without doubt well done to all who clocked. Well done to all that clocked in our club but also all who clocked country wide!

Loughgall – Sam Corrigan 856.

Markethill HPS – Humphries & Baird 862.

Monaghan HPS – S O’Brien 950, S O’Brien 512, R Mulligan 438, S O’Brien 432, Congratulations to Stephen O’Brien who had a fantastic race from Plougastel.

Portadown & Drumcree 4/28 – Bobby Creaney 684, J Whitten & Son 301. Big congratulations to Bobby Creaney on winning Plaugastel timing early on the second morning.

The Meadows – Larkin Bros 1096, H T & J Larkin 726.

NIPA Sect H Clubs Plougastel

Derry & District – A McCrudden 955, L Moran & Son 558.

Londonderry RPS – Noel Murray 601.

Strabane & District Inv RPC – D McGranaghan 494.

Fed & Combine update OB National Plougastel

Coleraine Triangle – P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1004, P O’Connor 971, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 794, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 431.

City of Derry Federation – Anthony McCrudden Derry & Dist 955, Noel Murray Londonderry 650, L Moran & Son Derry & Dist 558.

Foyle Valley Combine – Anthony McCrudden Derry & Dist 955, Noel Murray Londonderry 650, L Moran & Son Derry & Dist 558, Dominic McGranaghan Strabane & District.

Mid Antrim Combine Plougastel

Top 10 National finish for Laurence & Heather Robinson of Cullybackey

Anne, Chris & Tommy Tweed win NIPA Gold Medal with "Tommy's Dream"

The NIPA old bird National was held from Plougastel in France on Friday 28th June. Liberation took place at 7.00am in light north westerly winds and like all this year's channel races another tough race followed.

Only two birds were clocked in the Cullybackey Centre by close of first day. The first of these was to the, husband and wife team of Laurence & Heather Robinson who race in Cullybackey Flying Club. The partnership timed their 5yr old blue hen at 19.35pm to record 1060 and win 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B and 9th Open Nipa National 1371 birds. The winning hen has raced powerful well other the channel and among her many prizes have been 5th Section & 9th Open Nipa Bude and last season 91st Open from the St. Malo Friendship National. This season she had three inland races and then 1st Dale. She was racing the early part of the season on roundabout and then put down on eggs and sitting 12 days going to Plougastel. Her sire was a gift from Tommy Grattan and the dam Vandenabeele from top Kells racer Harry Boyd. Another top result for a very consistent loft especially on the channel and they look like winning the Section B cross channel averages for the second year running.

Stephen & Natalie Doherty of Cullybackey had the only other bird timed on the night in the Cullybackey Centre doing 1021. Their 2yo blue hen now named "Glencar Queen" timed at 20.10pm, was sitting eggs about 12 days and had a couple of young ones slipped two days before basketing. The sire is a son of Stephen's good Jan Aarden cock from Cedarwood lofts that bred 24th and 287th Open in the INFC Penzance Yearling National this season when paired to a direct N Black & Sons of Dromara hen from their Fiona lines. The dam is from E Murtagh and Sons and is a double granddaughter of Dinkey's Delight 8th Open Kings Cup and also helped win the Harkness Rose Bowl. Also in her breeding is Manny's girl which has flown the Kings Cup four times and has also won the Hall Of Fame. Stephen & Natalie have only been in the pigeons for three seasons and only set their stall out for channel and National racing. They have had a number of good results already, some being 235th & 237th Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National 2022 at their first attempt, 25th Section Talbenny YB National Nipa 2022, 1st Mid Antrim Combine & 11th Open INFC St Malo Friendship National 477 miles 2023, 14th & 19th Section, 143rd & 191st Open Dale, 24th, 71st,199th, 261st & 285th Penzance Yearling National 2024 and now 2nd Section B & 14th Open Nipa Plougastel OB National 2024. Once again many thanks to Mr & Mrs Connolly of Portglenone for allowing the use of their field where the loft's are erected.

Clocking early the next morning was the Tweed team of Rasharkin. Anne, Chris & Tommy timed their super 5yo chequer pied hen at 06.08am flying 470 miles to win the coveted Gold Medal for a bird place four times in the Nipa Old Bird National Open result. Dam is from Joe Murphy and contains top Scottish distance lines and the sire from Rudi Gage of Windsor Social contains Fred Simpson x Robin Duddy bloodlines.

Dark Pied hen GB19R09182 - "Tommy's Dream" Gold Medal & Gold Diploma winner 2024.

2021 St Malo - 2nd Mid Antrim Combine, 5th Section B & 43rd Open Nipa 1980 birds velo 578. 2022 St Malo - 4th Mid Antrim Combine, 7th Section B & 71st Open Nipa 1232 birds velo 280. 2023 St Malo - 2nd Mid Antrim Combine, 3rd Section B & 30th Open Nipa 1309 birds velo 625. 2024 Plougastel - 3rd Mid Antrim Combine, 4th Section B & 61st Open Nipa 1371 birds Velo 798.

A few words spoken by Tommy Tweed and penned by son Chris: "What a way to complete 50 years clocking pigeons from France. I clocked my first French bird in 1974. She was later called “Meadow Queen” when she won 7th open Rennes Kings Cup 1976 winning us £784, exactly 1/3 of the price we had paid for a brand new Opel Kadett Special which cost £2250 at the time. My Gold Medal award winner may be the furthest flying winner in the NIPA, she was sent sitting 10 days, flew 3 races from Roscrea 150 miles. No more tosses, just flew each morning with 25 young birds, usually 1 hour+, fed on the best Van Tilburg Varimix, supplied by Henry McLaughlin. Also peanuts and sunflower hearts & iron tonic in the water. She has won us over £1,050 from her past four races from France. I’m now under pressure from Anne & Chris to not race her again, but we will just have to watch this space.”

Chris Moore of Cullybackey also clocked early on the second morning at 06.24am to win 6th Section & 66th Open National. Chris's 2yo chequer cock is Koopman bred from pigeons he acquired from the late Jackie Traynor of County Durham. It was sitting 10 days on eggs, was well raced down Ireland and got 2nd Dale plus private training.

Roy Clements of Harryville timed the only other bird in the Mid Antrim Combine in the three-day race to win 7th Section & 99th Open. The 3yo chequer cock was Roy's only entry and was club bird of the year as a youngster. Sire is Wildemeersch bred by Daniel Magill x a daughter of Roy's Vermeerbergen pair. He was in 1st Dale then Fermoy the week after and was sitting eggs. Mervyn Eaglesson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Plougastel (France) – M/M Robinson Cullybackey 1060, S & N Doherty Cullybackey 1021, A C & T Tweed Rasharkn & District 798, Chris Moore Cullybackey 727, R H Clements Harryville 431.

Mid Antrim Combine Old Bird Awards 2024

2nd Talbenny & Penzance Individual Bird Meritorious Award - A Darragh Cullybackey GB23C-22079 velo 1282.04.

Bryan Eagleson Memorial Cup - Best Average All Old Bird Channel Races Excluding Nipa OB National - G Gibson Cullybackey velo 1143.13

Old Bird Inland Points - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 513 points

Old Bird Inland Average - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena velo 1435.34

Champions League - D Dixon Rasharkin

Old Bird Knockout - J Smyth & Son Ahoghill

Old Bird Channel Points - A Darragh Cullybackey 251.

Tommy Shanks Memorial Cup - Champion Old Bird of the Year - D Dixon Rasharkin GB22V-28516 - 89 Points - 4th, 5th, 5th, 15th, 15th & 17th Mid Antrim Combine.

Old Bird Cross Channel Average - Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey velo 1102.35

William McIlhagga Memorial Cup - 1st Mid Antrim Combine NIPA OB National - Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey velo 1060 1st Section & 9th Open NIPA.

Les Mairs Memorial Cup - Old Bird Points Fancier of the Year - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 696 points

Old Bird Points Club Shield - Cullybackey FC 101 Points r/u Ballymena & District 98. Old Bird Average - No Winner.

Anyone with a higher velocity or points contact me within 14 days. Mervyn Eagleson (Mid Antrim Combine Race Secretary).

Obituary Frank Dickie (Randalstown) - Very sorry to hear of the passing of our member Frank Dickey. We pass our sincere condolences to Geoff and the rest of his family at this sad time from the members of Randallstown HPS. John Millar Secretary. Frank was one of a kind dedicated to the sport of pigeon racing always active and a winner on numerous races flying to Ahoghill Road in Randalstown. He trained the birds for a while himself and later I would call when on my training run. Always interested on what was going on in the sport and hardly missed any race, he will be missed by his many friends in the sport. Homer.

NIPA News update: Plougastel Section & Open winners - Please arrange to have your pigeons photographed immediately his telephone number is Tel: 07955 044846 as these are required for 2024 Open and Section Diplomas. Just a suggestion contact Gary Donaldson and for a small fee he will produce you an excellent photograph.

2023 Trophy winners: I requested you return them to me unfortunately I have only received 5, I require these especially the Old Bird winners to have them engraved now as this eases the pressure in September.

Bronze Silver and Gold Awards you must claim immediately as they will go to print in approx. 7 days.

Winners received are as follows: Gold Medal and Gold Diploma won by

A C & Tweed Rasharkin Dark w/f Hen “Tommy’s Dream” GB19R-09182

2021 St Malo 43rd Open & 5th Section B Vel 578

2022 St Malo 71st Open & 7th Section B Vel 280

2023 St Malo 30th Open & 3rd Section B Vel 625

2024 Plougastel 61st Open & 4th Section B Vel 798.

Silver Diploma Awards won by

R Corey Coalisland Cheq Cock GB20C-12302

2022 St Malo 59th Open & 3rd Section A Vel 327

2023 St Malo 18th Open & 3rd Section A Vel 701

2024 Plougastel 106th Open & 9th Section A Vel 343.

Dowey Bros Laurelvale Blue Pied Cock GB20L-3884

2022 St Malo 45th Open & 20th Section E Vel 513

2023 St Malo 65th Open & 27th Section E Vel 444

2024 Plougastel 55th Open & 14th Section E Vel 868.

S & N Lester Laurelvale Cheq Cock GB19L-19215

2021 St Malo 36th Open & 13th Section E Vel 593

2023 St Malo 82nd Open & 37th Section E Vel 279

2024 Plougastel 72nd Open & 21st Section E Vel 684.

Bronze Diploma Awards

David Coulter Glenavy GB20F-11111

2023 St Malo 84th Open & 38th Section E. Vel 261. Please supply colour and sex, 2024 Plougastel 68th Open & 20th Section E Vel 718.

Jeff McMaw Carrick Social Cheq Hen GB21B-53429

2023 St Malo 6th Open & 3rd Section C. Vel 1000. 2024 Plougastel 24th Open & 7th Section C Vel 982.

Mr & Mrs R Reid & Bigger Carrick Social Dark Ch Hen GB22C-22657

2023 St. Malo 57th Open & 9th Section C Vel 480. 2024 Plougastel 22nd Open & 5th Section C Vel 987.

Mr & Mrs R Reid & Bigger Carrick Social Blue Pied Hen GB19C-19418

2021 St Malo 52nd Open & 16th Section C Vel 569. 2024 Plougastel 103rd Open & 23rd Section C Vel 355.318.

There are still members that have not claimed awards especially the Bronze I will be submitting these awards to the printers around the 20th July 2024. This is the final date you can make a claim for this year after this date the Diplomas will be printed, and your claim will not be accepted for 2024 Awards.

I Have received the following section claims for Nipa Old Bird Awards

Old Bird Channel Section Fancier claims from the following.

Section A Paul O`Connor Coleraine Prem

Section B NO CLAIMS

Section C Arnold Thompson and Mr & Mrs G Robinson

Section D NO CLAIMS

Section E Larkin Bros Meadows and Gary Marsden Hillsborough & Maze

Section F Burgess & Brennan Bangor

Section G Donnelly Bros Newry City

Section H NO CLAIMS.

Old Bird Inland Section Fancier Claims from the following.

Section A Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem

Section B NO Claims

Section C NO CLAIMS

Section D J Greenaway Hills & Maze and R Topping & Son Lisburn

Section E Thompson & Lunn Newry City

Section F R Moore & Son Bangor

Section G Owen Markey Ballyholland

Section H NO CLAIMS

Nipa Champion Old Bird 2024 Claims from the following

Section A Brendan Morgan Coalisland

Section B NO CLAIMS

Section C Mr & Mrs R Reid & Bigger

Section D R Topping & Son Lisburn and P & J Boal Dromore

Section E Humphries & Baird Markethill and Gary Marsden Hillsborough & Maze Section F R Moore & Son Bangor and Burgess & Brennan Bangor

Section G Owen Markey Ballyholland

Section H Ken Armstrong Omagh

1 . frank dickey.jpg The late Frank Dickey who raced with good success in Randalstown HPS. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Red 93 bird.jpg Red 93 won the Coleraine Centre for Paul O’Connor for the second year. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . moore bird.jpg Chris Moore's 6th Section & 66th Open cock from Plougastel. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Larkin Bros bird.jpg She’s done it again. What a hen!!! Provisionally 3rd Open NIPA Old Bird National. To be added to her CV 2023 1st club 1st Section E, 3rd open Bude 2024 2nd Club, 82nd section, 179th open Dale and today 1st Club, 1st Section E & 2nd Open NIPA Old Bird National Plougastel. Raced by Larkin Bros from The Meadows in Lurgan. Photo: freelance Photo Sales