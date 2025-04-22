Hard test in first race of the season from Kilbeggan

Conditions were far from perfect with low cloud and the Easterly winds never helping. The race was a bit erratic with big gaps with arrivals, at liberation it was reported the birds formed many groups and a lot of birds slow to clear the release area around Kilbeggan.

Congratulations to Jinkie and Eileen Calvin on winning 1st Open NIPA Kilbeggan out of 12,640 birds. Winning pigeon was a roundabout hen from J & E Calvin family of VDB pigeons. Runner up was Mervyn Simpson from Windsor Social, best in Section B and tops in Coleraine Triangle, the bird was from a Kit of 10 purchased from Gerald Delaney of Dromore. EDC held over on Saturday and exceeded a mile a minute on Sunday. Winners should send info to the Press Officeres ASAP after each race and a photo of the 1st Section winners would be appreciated.

NIPA Race/Date

Kilbeggan OB – Sunday 20th April 2025.Liberated at 1030am in a SSEast wind

NIPA Open 1st Kilbeggan 447/12,640 - -1E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1422, 2-1B Mervyn Simpson Windsor Social 1405, 3-1A J Hasnson Coleraine Prem 1400, 4-2B J Connolly Ballymoney 1400, 5-2A J Hanson 1400, 6-3A LHanson Coleraine Prem 1389, 7-4A S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1388, 8-5A S Diamond 1388, 9-2E Ron Williamson Bondhill 1386, 10-3E Ron Williamson 1386, 11-1C Horner Bros & Son Ballyclare 1384, 12-4E M Bruce & Daughter Markethill 1383, 13-6A Adrian Parke Windsor Soc 1382m 14-7AC Reid Portadown & Drumcree 1380, 15-3B R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1379, 16-8A L Hanson 1379, 17-5E A Geraghty Armagh 1377, 18-6E Stanley West Loughgall 1376, 19-9A B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1376, 20-10A B & D Coyle 1375.

NIPA Section A Kilbeggan 37/1224 – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1400, J Hanson 1400, L Hanson Coleraine Prem 1389, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1388, S Diamond 1388, Adrian Parke Windsor Soc 1382, C Reid Portadown & Drumcree 1380, L Hanson 1379, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1376, B & D Coyle 1375.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 13/414 – D Carolan 1351, 1348, B Morgan 1331, 1317m K Murphy 1301, H & J Devlin 196.

Coleraine Premier HPS 12/528 – J Hanson 1400, 1400, L Hanson 1389, S Diamond 1388, 1388, L Hanson 1379.

Cookstown Social 8/257 – G & S Smith 1321, 1303, 1302, B McSloy 1285, G Marsall 1262, G & S Smith 1262.

NIPA Section B Kilbeggan 71/2105 – Mervyn Simpson Windsor Soc 1409, J Connolly Ballymoney 1400, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1379, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1374, Mervyn Simpson 1366, G Gibson Cullybackey 1364m G Gibson 1364, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1361, T & J McDonald 1361, J Connolly 1357.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 6/147 – J Smyth & Son 1374, Young McManus & Sons 1290, J & K Balmer 1269, T Whyte 1269, J Smyth & Son 1249, T Whyte 1238.

Ballymoney HPS 17/665 – J Connolly 1400, 1357, D & H Stuart 1331, A & M Boyle 1315, D Dixon 1308, C Henry 1291.

Ballymoney West Combine –

Broughshane & District 3/67 – M Neilly 1302, J Getty 1157, M Neilly 1116, T & M Morrow 1061.

Ballymena & District HPS 6/205 – Blair & Rankin 1303, S Johnston & Son 1298, J Eagleson & Sons 1270, 1268, 1255, 1247.

Cullybackey HPS 8/251 – G Gibson 1364, 1364, M/M Robinson 1347, Rock & Moore 1319, J & J Greer 1308, G Gibson 1298.

Crumlin & District 5/90 – Fleming Bros 1215, K Carson & Son 1212, McConville Bros 1210, D Hamilton 1203, McConville Bros 1199.

Dervock RPS -

Kells & District HPS 5/112 – Surgenor Bros 1293, A Barkley & Son 1250, 1233, B Swann & Son 1226, A Barkley & Son 1188, Surgenor Bros 1184.

Muckamore HPS 8/232 – S & N Maginty 1304, A Steele 1300, 1299, S & N Maginty 1292, 1249, Knocker & Bill 1237.

Randalstown HPS 5/115 – Stewart Bros 1246, 1237, 1216, J Millar 1211, Smylie Bros 1192, N Percy & Son 1081.

Rasharkin &District HPS 7/143 – W & J McLean 1357, J & M Milliken 1304, F Barkley 1266, H Cubitt 1227, W & J McClean 1217, W McFetridge 1200.

NIPA Section C Kilbeggan 84/2041 – Horner Bros & Son Ballyclare 1384, T McNally South Belfast 1355, K & D Hagans Larne & Dist 1352, M McManus Eastway 1330, Crawford & Robinson Larne & Dist 1322, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1303, Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1300, A Thompson Ballyclare 1299, J & R Blair Ballyclare 1297, Rea & Magill Larne & Dis 1292

NIPA Section D Kilbeggan 51/1649 - J & L Smyth Trinity 1364, P & J Boal Dromore 1344, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1335, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 1310, D Ferguson Lisburn 1309, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1295, J Gregory & Sons 1284, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1283, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1282, G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1273

NIPA Section E Kilbeggan 80/2554 – J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1422, Ron Williamson Bondhill 1386, Ron Williamson 1386, M Bruce & Daughter Markethill 1383, A Geraghty Armagh 1377, Stanley West Loughgall 1376, Davy Calvin Bondhill 1363, D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1349, D C & P McArdle 1335, Stanley West 1333.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 9/265 – J & E Calvin 1422, 1266, 1255m R Buckley 1249, J & E Calvin 1239, R Bickley 1237.

Armagh HPS 12/320 – A Geraghty 1377, P Duffy 1295m A Geraghty 1294, K Shannon 1290, P Duffy 1280, 1278.

Beechpark Social 4/80 – G McEvoy 1273, D Mawhinney & Son 1200, 1156, G McEvoy 1140, 1125, D Mawhinney & Son 1125.

Bondhill Social 3/225 – Ron Williamson 1386, 1386, Davy Calvin 1363, 1329, 1297, Ron Williamson 1286.

Edgarstown 13/380 – R G & G Donaldson 1274, 1265, G & C Simmons 1243m S & E Buckley 1226, R G & G Donaldson 1210, S & E Buckley 1194.

Gilford & District HPS – A Feeney & Son 1359, Moody Bros 1337, 1311, A Feeney & Son 1265, 1189,Moody Bros 1170.

Laurelvale 3/85– A Craig 1183, 1175, M Milligan & Son 1075, S Fiddes 1069, 1058, M Milligan & Son 1050.

Loughgall 4/232 – S West 1376, D C & P McArdle 1349, 1335, S West 1333, N Weir 1283, D C & P McArdle 1273.

Lurgan Social 13/387 – J Barr 1311, K Henderson & Son 1281, J Douglas & Son 1261, C J B Ferris 1239, 1238, 1203.

Markethill HPS 3/83– M Bruce & Daughter 1383, J & H Mulfrew & McMurray 1233, M Bruce & Daughter 1226, 12221, J H Muldrew & McMurray 1187, M Bruce & Daughter 1143.

Monaghan HPS 7/243 – B Corley 1322, R Mulligan 1265, 1258, B Corley 1253, R Mulligan 1236, 1227. Gerry and Stephen were joint winners of the new beautiful cup presented to Monaghan Homing Pigeon Society by the Gormley family in memory of of the late Gene Gormley. Gene was a lifelong member of the club and the members were delighted to receive the cup. Gene's main racing interest was in Channel racing and so the family decided it should be competed for over three races from the south of England. Gerry and Stephen shared equal points over these three races last season.

Portadown & Drumcree 2/36 – C Reid 1380, 1284, J Sterritt 1257, C Reid 1199, 1198, J Whitten & Son 1193.

Meadows 5/109 – A Larkin & Son 1216, 1205, J Brown 1196, A Larkin & Sons 1163, J Brown 1161, D Pedlow 1155.

NIPA Section F Kilbeggan 38/955 – R Moore & Son Bangor 1257, Phillips Bros Bangor 1239, Lambert & Stewart Bangor 1205, R Moore & Son 1202, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1197, B Griffiths Ards 1192, R Moore & Son 1192, R Moore & Son 1191, Lambert & Stewart 1190, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1182.

NIPA Section G Kilbeggan 30/926 – J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1358, C & G Quinn Drumnavaddy 1336, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1311, S Ogle 1265, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1230, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1229, D & K Mallen Drumnavaddy 1226, E McAlinden Banbridge 1198, G Mccullough & Son Newry & Dist 1192, J Smyth & Sons 1188.

NIPA Section H Kilbeggan 56/1186 – N Murray Londonderry 1366, D Booth Mourne & Dist 1366, D Booth 1365, M/M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1348, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1339, T Booth Mourne & Dist 1333, E McEleney Derry & Dist 1326, D Booth 1309, F Patterson Strabane & Dist 1308, L Flanagan Londonderry 1306.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 7/62 – M & M Rabbett 1348, C Fox 1258, M & M Rabbett 1212, Hegarty & McLaughlin 1181, M & M Rabbett 1144, 922.

Derry & District11/219 – E McEleney 1326, L & M Moran 187, M McGrath 1265, P Hegarty 1260, J & H Ramsey 1258, E McEleney 1253.

Foyle RPS 7/176 – P Maxwell Jnr 1339, 1289, S Malone 1259, P Ward 1225, 1126.

Limavady 9/186 – L Miller 1156, R Witherow 1155, R McIlmoyle 1153, T Kealey 1119, R Witherow 1094, 1056.

Londonderry RPS 5/102 – N Murray 1366, L Flanagan 13056, N Murray 1288, 1224, 1223, J Cassidy 1208.

Maiden City 6/191– P & M Healy 1241, 1235, N Cassidy 1227, R Lyle 1140, Concannon Bros 1139, 1122.

Mourne & District HPS 2/83 – D Booth 1366, 1365, T Booth 1333, D Booth 1309, 1286, 1255.

Omagh & District 4/81 – A Kelly 1137, 1098, 1000, M/m Chism 970, A Kelly 908, V Gourlry 883.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 5/86– F Patterson 1308, 1087, 998, 923, 742.

Fed & Combine Results

Coleraine Triangle Kilbeggan – Mervyn Simpson Windsor Soc 1409, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1400, 1400, 1389, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1388, 1388, Adrian Parke Windsor Soc 1382, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1379, L Hanson Coleraine Prem 1379, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1376, 1375, Mervyn Simpson 1366, L Hanson 1364, 1362, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1361, 1361.

City of Derry Federation Kilbeggan 36/751 – N Murray Londonderry 1366, M & M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1348, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1339, E McEleney Derry & Dist 1326, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1306, P Maxwell Jnr 1289, N Murray 1288, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1287, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1265, S Malone Foyle 1259.

Foyle Valley Combine Kilbeggan – N Murray Londonderry 1366, M & M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1348, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1339, E McEleney Derry & Dist 1326, F Patterson Strabane & Dist 1308, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1306, P Maxwell Jnr 1289, N Murray 1288, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1287, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1265.

Mid Antrim Combine AGM

The reconvened AGM took place in the Ballymena & District clubrooms on Wednesday 16th April starting at 7.30pm. The meeting had been arranged for the usual date for a Wednesday in Mid-March with members informed and all clubs represented. It was one of the quickest meetings of Mid Antrim that I had ever attended with the whole agenda completed in a short time. When Chairman Robin Service heard there might be an objection from a non-member in that the AGM was not called properly he immediately ruled the meeting out of order and set a resumed date of 16th April.

We had a big turnout at the re-arranged meeting with the majority of clubs present and an apology from Randalstown who had mixed up the time of KO. Chairman Robin Service opened the meeting and firstly apologized to the members for having to call them back to conduct an AGM. Business was again conducted very quicky starting with the reading of the previous AGM Minutes which were accepted. The Accounts update after collection of fees at the first AGM and paid membership fees was as follows. At 11/03/24 £ 288.83 and 11/04/25 £249.23.

William McManus was then invited to conduct election of officials for 2025 and all those holding office were returned en-bloc as. President Danny Dixon (Rasharkin & Dist), Chairman Robin Service (Ballymena & District), Secretary Willie Reynolds (Ballymena & District), Press Officer Mervyn Eagleson (Ballymena & District).

Robin Service returned to the chair and put forward the one resolution proposed by Ballymena & District and needing confirmed on a vote.

“We propose that any new member applying to join the Mid Antrim Combine be vetted by the Delegates of the existing member clubs to have a Ballymena Address, and are not permitted to double duplicate to compete”. Passed infamously on a vote.

The annual presentation will again be held in conjunction with Rasharkin & District with various diplomas distributed and cups and trophies retained after photos. An effort will be put in to have a good attendance of winners and officials.

Under Any Other Business it was agreed the MAC would comply with RPRA Rules, the AGM Notice will be published following the Blackpool Show in January and a reminder sent to all clubs in early March for the usual date. Chairman closed the meeting at 7.45pm and wished everyone a successful season. Homer.

