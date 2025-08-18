Harold Dickey's open day is a tremendous success

The day took the format of a show first with U.R.B.A. Border Leicester members competing for the top spot judged by David Walker, “Alticane” Ayrshire followed by dinner and then the Rosenga flock were on show in the ring.

Harold got his first Border Leicesters and started his Rosenga flock in 1962 and competed shortly after at his first Balmoral Show, but he said: “I came home

empty handed that year.”

Guided by his late father-in-law John Dale and close neighbours, Harold went on to take many a rosette in the show ring and still shows today at the ripe old age of 89 helped by his sons Mervyn and Brian.

Harold holds the position of President of the Ulster Ram Breeders Association and had served as secretary of the URBA Border Leicester section for just over 40 years and is a Council member of R.U.A.S. and Ballymena Agriculture Show.

Ballymena Livestock Market or J.A. McClelland & Sons (Auctioneers) Ltd is a special place for Harold, as they have conducted the Border Leicester Show &

Sale for years, when Harold approached the market about taking on the URBA Show & Sale.

Shaun Irvine (J A McClelland & Sons) said: “My father Jack Irvine was heavily involved at this time, in the Ballyclare days and it was to be their first Pedigree Sheep Sale in Ballyclare and the first sale ever to be held in Ballymena Livestock Market where we are now, was the Border Leicester Show and Sale where Francis Mulvenna bought the first sheep that night in Ballymena. J A McClelland and Sons have had a long standing good relationship with the URBA, and wish Harold Dickey all the best with his Open Day which quite fittingly is held at Ballymena Livestock Market.”

The Dickey family would like to thank Ballymena Livestock Market and Callum Patterson for the use of their premises and organizing the event. They would also like to pass on their thanks to everyone who helped in the lead up and on the day, exhibitors and to friends from home and Scotland who attended, making it a memorable day.

Show Results: Overall Champion – William Semple

Reserve Overall Champion – Stephen Wallace

Male Champion - Stephen Wallace

Reserve Male Champion – Joanne McFarlane

Female Champion – William Semple

Reserve Female Champion – Joanne McFarlane

Ram Any Age – 1 L & R Aiken; 2 S Wallace; 3 A & R Megarrell

Ram Lamb – 1 S Wallace; 2 J McFarlane; 3 J & W Adams

Ewe (rearing lambs) – 1 J & C Aiken; 2 K McClelland; 3 J & W Adams

Gimmer – 1 W Semple; 2 J Graham; 3 W Semple

Ewe Lamb – 1 J McFarlane; 2 L & R Aiken; 3 S Wallace

Pair of Lambs – 1 J McFarlane; 2 S Wallace; 3 W Semple

Pair of Gimmers – 1 W Semple; 2 J Graham; 3 A & R Megarrell

Group of 3 – 1 L & R Aiken; 2 J McFarlane; 3 S Wallace

Greyface Champion – Cameron Agnew, Reserve Champion – Joanne McFarlane

Ewe (rearing lambs) – 1 & 2 C Agnew

Ewe Lamb – 1 C Agnew; 2 J McFarlane; 3 C Agnew

1 . 2M7A2013.JPG Reserve Champion Male from Joanne McFarlane held by husband Alwyn with Harold Dickey and Judge David Walker Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 2M7A1975.JPG U.R.B.A. Border Leicester members with Harold Dickey at Ballymena Livestock Market Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 2M7A1859.JPG Robbie Gibson, Greyface Champion from Cameron Agnew, Judge David Walker, Reserve Champion from Alwyn and Joanne McFarlane Photo: freelance Photo Sales