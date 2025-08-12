Harvey and 'Heather' take the win

Event organizers were delighted to welcome new faces to this venue and were astounded at the level of competent young riders and their fabulous horse/ponies.

The day start off with the x-poles class and with all those competitors jumping the course of twelve fences with ease and with big smiles on their faces. Each and every one of them received a colourful rosette and a packet of sweets for all their efforts, which made their victories so much sweeter!

This time round Hagans Croft has offered up a 40cm class in which competitors welcomed parallel fences at this lower level. Everyone within this class achieved a double clear round, however it was Ellie-Mae McConnell and 'Major' who came out on top and came home with the first place prize.

Skye Jolmes travelled from Armagh to compete at this venue on her beautiful coloured gelding 'Keady Bob' and the pair certainly made their mark on the 50cm class, claiming first place with a time of 33 seconds on the clock.

Some of those competitors from the 50cm then went on to take on the 60cm class. This was when back bars were added to some of the jumps along with fillers, ladders and planks. Out of the five competitors entered for this class only one achieved a double clear and that was Katie Stewart and 'Clarmore Royal Reflection', therefore there was no doubt this pair were coming home with the first place rosette and prize.

On to the 70cm accumulator class where competitors walked the course to check and recheck what lines they were going to take to each fence and whether there were any short cuts to be taken to shave off those extra few seconds. The main question was whether competitors were going to take the risk and jump the joker fence which was sitting 15cm higher than the course height, but was also worth the most points.

One person that took the risk and for whom it paid off was Harvey Copeland and 'Heather' who rode the course exceptionally well and cleared the joker fence with ease, finishing on a perfect score of 90 points. The pair were delighted with their achievement and very well deserved first place.

Victory went to Sophie Price and 'Molly' in the 80cm class, who finished on a near perfect score of 89/90. Again Sophie is a new face to compete at this venue, therefore this made her victory seem all the better.

As the fences were adjusted to the 90cm class, a total of eight horse and riders were taking on the challenge. With a total of three competitors achieving a double clear, it was down to who competed the speed section of the course - fences 9 to 12 – in the fastest time. Ellie Osbourne and 'Bella Bambino' crossed the finish line with 23.35 seconds on the clock taking first place. Congratulations!

Clear rounds in the 1m and 1.1m classes seemed harder to achieve with some unfortunate poles hitting the ground. Finishing in first place in the 1m class with four faults was Una Megoran and 'Indie' and first place in the 1.1m was Amy Clarke and 'Sadie'. Amy and 'Sadie' are just a new combination of horse and rider of only around six weeks, therefore to have developed a relationship and to be jumping these heights successfully is simply amazing. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these pair. Well done!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Bow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly. There are four more weeks of this particular event with rosettes for all those competing in the x-poles class and in each class there after rosettes are given to placings 1st to 6th and 1st place receiving a small prize. This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings. Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about this event, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

"Showjumping Summer Blow Out"

Results - Saturday 9th August 2025

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners: Violet Davidson, Pippa; Teagan Megoran, Teddy; Faith Alexander, Beauty; Holly Storey, Chutney; Annie Hoey, Custard; Mia McIlwaine, Teddy.

Class 2 - 40cm: 1) Ellie-Mae Mcconnell, Major; 2) Fia Hoey, Ardfry Leonardo; 3) Faith Alexander, Beauty; 4) Holly Storey, Chutney.

Class 3 - 50cm: 1) Skye Jolmes, Keady Bob; 2) Lucy Keery, Super Mario; 3) Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 4) Fia Hoey, Ardfry Leonardo; 5) Megan Kelly, Lily.

Class 4 - 60cm: 1) Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 2) Amanda McCullough, Sir Smokes Alot; 3) Lucy Keery, Super Mario; 4) Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 5) Skye Jolmes, Keady Bob.

Class 5 - 60cm Pairs Relay - No Entries

Class 6 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence: 1) Harvey Copeland, Heather; 2) Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 3) Mia McIlwaine, Black Bird; 4) Rachel Stranney, AJ.

Class 7 - 75cm Pairs Relay - No Entries

Class 8 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence: 1) Sophie Price, Molly; 2) Ellie Osbourne, Bella Bambino; 3) Harvey Copeland, Heather; 4) Ella Robinson, Faith; 5) Mia McIlwaine, Black Bird; 6) Rachel Stranney, AJ.

Class 9 - 90cm: 1) Ellie Osbourne, Bella Bambino; 2) Darcey Faulkner, Bramble; 3) Sarah Burns, Star; 4) Gracie Hamilton, Benaughlin May; 5) Una Megoran, Indie; 6) Sophie Price, Molly.

Class 10 - 1m: 1) Una Megoran, Indie; 2) Darcey Faulkner, Bramble; 3) Amy Clarke, Sadie.

Class 11 - 1.1m: 1) Amy Clarke, Sadie.