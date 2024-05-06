Geraldine Lawless, chair of TADA Rural Support Network, Health minister Robin Swann and Cllr Kyle Savage, vice chair TADA

Geraldine Lawless and Kyle Savage had the opportunity to meet with the Minister to discuss issues within the rural community, and show case some initiatives that TADA are involved in helping to tackle some of the problems that rural dwellers are facing.

TADA support over 400 community groups which vary from gardening groups, stitching groups, sports groups and cultural groups and these groups prove to be a vital link for so many rural dwellers in tackling isolation within their area.

