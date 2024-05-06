Health Minister meets with TADA representatives
Geraldine Lawless and Kyle Savage had the opportunity to meet with the Minister to discuss issues within the rural community, and show case some initiatives that TADA are involved in helping to tackle some of the problems that rural dwellers are facing.
TADA support over 400 community groups which vary from gardening groups, stitching groups, sports groups and cultural groups and these groups prove to be a vital link for so many rural dwellers in tackling isolation within their area.
So many of our community groups have buildings that provide a safe warm and welcoming space for people to meet and chat and even participate and learn new skills.