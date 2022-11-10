Heavy weight bullocks to at £1910 for a 772kg Charolais at 247ppk, light weights to 301pk for a 424kg Charolais at £1280.

Bullocks

Kinawley producer 560kg Limousin at £1300. Florencecourt producer 472kg Charolais at £1170, 442kg Charolais at £1120. Lisbellaw produce 516kg Charolais at £1260, 490kg Charolais at £1290, 588kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 452kg Simmental at £1100. Churchill producer 514kg Aberdeen Angus at £1170, 478kg Aberdeen Angus at £1040, 568kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1320. Enniskillen producer 422kg Limousin at £1120, 446kg Limousin at £1230, 450kg Simmental at £1050, 772kg Charolais at £1910, 734kg Limousin at £1710, 750kg Limousin at £1850, 660kg Limousin at £1510. Derrylin producer 532kg Charolais at £1200, 502kg Charolais at £1200. Derrygonnelly producer 524kg Charolais at £1350, 548kg Charolais at £1360, 574kg Charolais at £1420, 562kg Charolais at £1480. Letterbreen producer 488kg Charolais at £1270, 520kg Charolais at £1300, 524kg Charolais at £1310. Blaney producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 620kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380. Belcoo producer 706kg Charolais at £1630.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 750 to 1200 for a Charolais 418kg, heifers sold from £600 to £1130 for a Charolais 390kg.

Ruling prices - Lisbellaw producer 326kg Charolais bull at £1000, 331kg Charolais bull at £900, Trillick producer 376kg Charolais bull at £1000, 324kg Charolais bull at £890, 319kg Charolais bull at £910, Letterbreen producer 329kg Charolais heifer at £940, 320kg Charolais heifer at £900, 325kg Charolais heifer at £860, Garrison producer 285kg Charolais bull at £950, 290kg Charolais heifer at £860, 269kg Charolais heifer at £780, 310k Charolais heifer at £930, Derrygonnelly producer 324kg Charolais heifer at £900, 340kg Charolais heifer at £900, Newtown producer 363kg Charolais heifer at £970, 364kg Charolais steer at £1080, 425kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 418kg Charolais steer at £1200, Kesh producer Limousin steer at £950, 347kg Limousin steer at £930, 371kg Charolais bull at £1050, Derrylin producer 267 Limousin bull at £810, 223kg Limousin bull at £710, 213kg Limousin bull at £710, 390kg Charolais heifer at £1130, 375kg Charolais steer at £1070, 414kg Charolais steer at £1060, 458kg Charolais steer at £1160, 333kg Charolais steer at £1000, 357kg Charolais steer at £960, Tempo producer 390kg Charolais steer at £1130, Irvinestown producer 281kg Limousin heifer at £780, 280kg Simmental heifer at £670, 279kg Limousin bull at £790, 312kg Charolais bull at £970. Belleek producer 224kg Limousin bull at £660kg 240kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £670, 226kg Limousin bull at £680.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold from at £200 to at £475 for a Charolais and heifers to at £385 for a Charolais.

Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £345, Charolais heifer at £385, Simmental bull at £310. Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300. Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £395, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £250. Maguiresbridge producer Charolais heifer at £290, Charolais heifer at £190, Charolais bull at £290. Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £180, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £140. Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £150. Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £285, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £265, Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer at £255.

Suckler cows

2019 born Simmental cow with June born Limousin bull at £2000, 2020 born Limousin heifer with October born Limousin bull at £1880, 2012 Limousin cow with June born Charolais bull at £1600, 2019 Belgian Blue cow with September born Limousin heifer at £1630, 2014 Limousin cow with May born Charolais bull at £1680, 2019 Aberdeen Angus cow with October born heifer at £1580, 2016 Hereford cow with May born Charolais heifer at £1590, 2013 Hereford cow with June born Charolais heifer at £1510, 2019 Charolais cow with July born Charolais heifer at £1580, 2009 Hereford cow with June born Charolais heifer at £1530, 2020 Simmental heifer due December to Limousin bull at £1480, 2019 Saler cow due December to Limousin bull at £1400, 2021 Shorthorn beef heifer due December to Limousin or Simmental bull at £1120.

Heifers - Beef lots sold to 270ppk paid for a 545kg Charolais at £1470. Light weights sold from 210-265ppk paid for a 420kg Charolais at £1110.

Macken producer Charolais 545kg at £1470, Charolais 530kg at £1370. Derrylin producer Charolais 540kg at £1360, Charolais 550kg at £1300. Florencecourt producer Charolais 550kg at £1330, Charolais 570kg at £1350, Charolais 560kg at £1300. Ballinamallard producer Charolais 550kg at £1390.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 220ppk paid for a 730kg Charolais at £1600, light weights from 1808-212ppk paid for a 560kg Charolais at £1180, Friesian cows from 76-175ppk paid for a 600 Charolais at £1050.

