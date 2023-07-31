Heifers sell to £1700 at Newtownstewart
Bullocks selling to £1420 and 319ppk while Fat Cows sold to £1475.
Bullock and Bulls:
G McCausland Moyle 605kgs £1420, 545kgs £1380, £1315 and £1250, 570kgs £1255 and £1250. S Gallen Castlederg 590kgs £1275 and £1170, 600kgs £1220, 515kgs £1000; S Allison Strahulter 430kgs £1270, 345kgs £1100; R Giles Omagh 530kgs £1270, 490kgs £1170, 615kgs £1155, 590kgs £1095; Wm Ballantine Glenhull 575kgs £1255 and £1200, 530kgs £1235, 565kgs £1120. N Stevenson Donemana 525kgs £1200, 515kgs £1030; H Wilson Ardstraw 510kgs £1200, 525kgs £1080, 430kgs £1010; P Conway Newtownstewart 485kgs £1020, 440kgs £1015; D Houston Claudy 425kgs £990; A Dolan Castlederg 425kgs £1050, 455kgs £1040.
Other Bullocks and Bulls sold from £500 up.
Heifer prices: K Harper Castlederg 615kgs £1700, 505kgs £1240, 430kgs £1000; W J Hume Donemana 640kgs £1375, 530kgs £1270 and £1155; 510kgs £1165, 520kgs £1145, 505kgs £1115. A local farmer 525kgs £1290, £1220 and £1130, 510kgs £1145. S Allison Killymore 400kgs £1090; H Wilson Ardstraw 455kgs £1090 and £1055, 440kgs £965; P Conway Newtownstewart 480kgs £1065; D Stewart Castlederg 475kgs £1045, 370kgs £880 W B Nethery Drumquin 415kgs £930, 395kgs £830; A Dolan Castlederg 440kgs £900. Smaller Heifers sold from £530 up.
Lambs; D McCaffrey 29kgs £120.50; 23kgs £109.50; N McIlwaine 24.50kgs £117; K McNamee 23.50kgs £114.50; S Gilfillan 23kgs £113.50; 22kgs £110; D Lecky 24kgs £113; R McNamee 22.50kgs £112; J Donnell 23kgs £110.50; D Emery 23kgs £110; S Smyth 23kgs £109.50; D McNamee 22kgs £106.50; A Crozier 21.50kgs £106.50; L Lecky 22kgs £106; D Allison 21.50kgs £106; 20kgs £95; W T Stronge 21kgs £105; V Shortt 22kgs £104; P Devine 20.50kgs £94.00.
Other Lambs sold from £70 up.
Fat Ewes; R J Moubray 17 ewes £164; G McFarland £116; An Omagh farmer £106 and £94; S Smyth £93.00