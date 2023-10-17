The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is urging people to be vigilant following confirmation of African Swine Fever (ASF) in a number of countries across Europe.

The chief vet has issued a warning of the threat posed by African Swine Fever. Pic: Getty Images

ASF has now reached Sweden with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) reporting multiple outbreaks of wild boar in that country. The disease can spread due to inadequate biosecurity by pig keepers, or by tourists and visitors bringing pork products, such as smoked and cured meats, into Northern Ireland (NI) from affected countries.

This recent jump has caused concern amongst many countries and DAERA is highlighting the need for vigilance to keep it out of Northern Ireland. The overall risk of an incursion to Northern Ireland (NI) has been assessed as moderate.

The Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, Robert Huey, said: “To date there has never been a case of ASF in the UK or Ireland and while there is no human health risk with the disease, it is easily transmitted in pork products and is potentially fatal to pigs. We must remain vigilant and not become complacent of the risks.

“If the disease were to reach our shores, it would have a significant detrimental impact on our pig industry. It would have a devastating effect on export markets and would also require the humane culling of pigs on infected premises to prevent further spread."

He added: “No matter how many pigs you keep, you need to be aware of the potential consequences of feeding food waste to your animals. Not only is it illegal, but you run the risk of spreading disease which could be fatal to your livestock. The need for consistent excellent biosecurity is also paramount in minimising disease risk, such as providing dedicated clothing and boots for workers and preventing vehicles which may be contaminated from entering pig premises.”

Everyone has a part to play in protecting Northern Ireland against the risk of introducing animal or plant disease through the import of Products of Animal Origin or plant materials.

One of the main ways that ASF can spread is through tourists or people travelling bringing potentially contaminated pork products with them from affected areas. It is illegal to bring these products into NI because of the risk to animal health and welfare, the potential to affect human health and the devastating impact they could have on the economy. The virus survives incredibly well in pork meat and can survive for months in smoked, dried and cured meats.

Good biosecurity practices including strict hygiene measures are also essential in preventing the disease – people should not take meat or meat products into areas where pigs are kept and should only eat food in designated areas such as staff rooms or the farm kitchen. Pig keepers, farm staff and anyone in contact with pigs should wash their hands before and after eating or preparing food.

Keepers are being reminded that it is illegal to feed catering waste of any description or domestic food waste to farm animals in the UK, including pigs kept as pets. It should be noted some of the outbreaks of ASF in Europe have been attributed to domestic pigs consuming contaminated pork or pork products.