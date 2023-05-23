Taking place on the penultimate morning of the show, guests were welcomed to the breakfast event by Sales and Marketing Director Paddy Doody, before enjoying a cooked breakfast bursting with local ingredients from suppliers to Henderson’s 500 SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores across Northern Ireland.

Neal Kelly, Category Development and Quality Director addressed the 130 guests, reflecting on a year of challenging trading conditions across the agri-business and agri-food sectors, whilst encouraging even more innovation and collaboration between the wholesaler, their suppliers and retailers.

SPAR NI were Platinum Sponsors of the Balmoral Show for the 12th year this year, with a huge presence at the show including their popular store, catering to both visitors and exhibitors with a huge range of snacks, sandwiches and essentials, including the popular Barista Bar coffee to go, which debuted its new Planted option at the Show this year.

The Henderson Wholesale Supplier Breakfast at Balmoral Show.

The team also sampled a wide array of products from their new The Kitchen range, alongside the retailer’s own-brand SPAR enjoy local products, while visitors picked up the popular ‘Big Red’ Stetson, which were available for a donation to Marie Curie NI and Cancer Fund for Children, and raised over £26,750 for the charities.

Neal Kelly, Category Development Director, Henderson Group

Paddy Doody, Sales and Marketing Director, Henderson Group

SPAR NI sampling at Balmoral Show.