Herefords head to Clogher for National Show

Clogher Valley show is sure to be a great day out for all the family and especially those with an interest in the Hereford Breed.

The growing popularity of the Hereford breed has attracted many new breeders in recent years and this has added a competitive edge to the showring as the recent entrants compete with established breeders for the top honours.

With almost 50 entries catalogued, a great effort has been put into this year’s show in order to display the quality of Northern Ireland Herefords.

Adrian Stevenson of Fane Valley who are sponsoring this years Hereford National Show in Clogher Valley alongside NIHBA President and Chairman William McMordie.

Fane Valley are sponsoring the Hereford Section and the Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association wish to convey their thanks for their support of the event.

This year’s show, will be judged by Mr David Smyth from the Magheraknock Herd just outside Ballynahinch who is this year’s president of UK Hereford Cattle Society.

David is looking forward to the task of judging the bumper entry.

