Heron family on top of the world!

Newtownards based Charolais breeders Harry & Heather Heron are toasting success after their homebred “Loughriscouse Rosalva” was crowned Winner of Miss World Charolais at the Farmfair International Show held in Alberta, Canada.

Harry got the nod that his award winning Charolais had been shortlisted in this prestigious competition which features finalists from right across the globe, and quickly made the decision to make the trip to Canada for the awards ceremony.

The Heron family were treated as guests at this, the 50th Anniversary of the renown Farmfair International event. The icing on the cake was when they were announced as overall winners with their four year old daughter of Harestone Hercules. Rosalva is no stranger to show ring success having notched up Reserve Supreme Champion, Overall Female Champion, Group-of-Three Champion, Interbreed Pairs Champion at Balmoral Show in

2023, and was awarded the National Championship at Clogher Show the same year.

Harry Heron and family pictured receiving their Miss World award at Farmfair International from Arlindo Gomes (Vice President of Business Development & Venues Explore Edmonton), Leah Jones (Director of Farmfair), P.J. Butler (Farmfair International Ambassador).

While the family enjoyed their trip the days were extremely busy visiting four ranches, the Canadian National Finals of the Professional Bull Riding and the experience of viewing 1,300 cattle at the Farmfair International Show plus much more packed into their 12 days in Canada.

Speaking about their experience Herry told us: “We were blown away by the sheer scale and professionalism at Farmfair International, and we were honoured to see so many outstanding cattle across many breeds. For our very own Rosalva to be awarded the Miss World Charolais title is a memory we will treasure. We are very thankful to all at the event who looked after us so well and made us feel right at home.”

Newsflash!

The Loughriscouse stock bull “Falleninch Sancerre” has just been shortlisted to compete in the forthcoming 2024 Champion of the World Competition, representing Northern Ireland.

Keep an eye on this prospect, and his progeny who are already notching up show ring victories locally.