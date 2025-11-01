High-absorption bolus technology for calves during digestive upsets

Calf Dry, from Matrix Animal Health, is a small oral bolus containing a precisely balanced blend of carbon clay (activated charcoal) and seaweed, formulated to support gut health in calves experiencing digestive upset.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digestive disturbances in young calves can lead to discomfort and reduced performance on top of increased labour and stress during one of the busiest periods on the farm. Calf Dry has been designed to help maintain normal gut function and support hydration balance through the combined benefits of its two key components — activated charcoal and seaweed.

Activated Charcoal – High Absorptive Capacity

Activated charcoal is widely recognised for its exceptional surface area and strong adsorption properties. Each gram contains thousands of square metres of internal pore space capable of binding excess water, gases, and other unwanted materials within the digestive tract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan McCabe -Product Development Manager at Matrix Animal Health

This high absorptive capacity assists in managing moisture levels in the gut, promoting firmer stool formation and a more stable digestive environment. By supporting the normal physical balance of the intestinal contents, activated charcoal plays a key role in maintaining digestive comfort and consistency.

Seaweed – Nutritional and Electrolyte Support

Seaweed contributes essential minerals, trace elements, and electrolytes that help maintain hydration balance and general digestive health. It provides a bioavailable source of sodium, potassium, magnesium, and other important nutrients, all of which support normal physiological processes in the developing calf.

In addition, seaweed contains beneficial polysaccharides such as alginates and laminarins, which support the gut lining and contribute to overall intestinal integrity. Together, these properties complement the absorptive action of activated charcoal, creating a balanced formulation for digestive support.

Convenient Bolus Delivery

Calf Dry’s bolus format makes it exceptionally straightforward to use on-farm. Each bolus provides a consistent, pre-measured dose, ensuring accurate administration without the need for mixing or measuring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This allows for rapid, clean, and controlled delivery directly with minimal labour input. The bolus design also ensures that the active ingredients reach the digestive tract quickly, delivering targeted support exactly where it is required.

Calf Dry can be used as part of a proactive management programme during periods of dietary transition, environmental stress, or other factors that may challenge gut stability. Its bolus form makes it easy to handle, easy to store, and easy to administer — ideal for modern calf-rearing systems where practicality and precision are key.

Calf Dry combines advanced adsorption science with proven nutritional support in a convenient bolus form — offering farmers an efficient and reliable way to maintain digestive stability in young calves.

Matrix Animal Health – Delivering results through innovation in animal health.

For more information or to find your local distributor contact Matrix HQ 07803618754.

www.matrixanimalhealth.com