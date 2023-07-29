And, as such, they have a key role to play within Irish agriculture.

This was the view very clearly expressed by Co Cavan dairy farmer, Patrick Gaynor, in the run up to the 2023 Diageo Baileys’Irish Champion Cow competition, held in partnershipwith Diageo’s cream supplier, Tirlán.

The event will be hosted at the now traditional centre piece of Virginia Show: the all-important date is Wednesday, 23rd August.

The McCormick family from Bangor in Co Down won the 2022 Diageo Baileys’ Irish Champion Cow competition. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke NO REPRO FEE

Patrick Gaynor is the new co-ordinator of the competition. He continued: “Holstein cows also have a key role to play on smaller farmers where land availability is a curtailing factor, from a milk production perspective.”

Gaynor is very mindful of the fact that 2023 marks the 40th year of the Diageo Baileys competition since its conception and the 80th Anniversary of the Virginia Show

“The event continues to attract top breeders,” he stressed. “What makes it truly unique is the fact that cows from across the island of Ireland can take part in a competition that is held at the very height of the summer period.

“Making all of this work is the fact that the facilities at Virginia have long held Export Centre and Accreditation status.”

Diageo Baileys’ Irish Champion Cow competition co-ordinator, Patrick Gaynor (left) discussing plans for 23rd August 2023 with the event judge, Mark Logan, from Clandeboye Estate. Picture: Richard Halleron

Holstein breeders from Northern Ireland have a long track record of success in the Baileys competition. Last year was a case in point with the McCormick family from Bangor in Co Down winning their second, overall championship with Hiltara Undenied Apple.

“We are looking forward to breeders from Northern Ireland joining us again for our 2023 celebration,” Pat Gaynor confirmed.

“The Diageo Baileys’ competition is now a firm favourite within the Irish dairy showing calendar.

“The event attracts crowds from across the island of Ireland and beyond. Given our special year, many people are already looking forward to the events that we have planned for August 23rd.

“The atmosphere in and around the show ring as the judging takes place and the celebrations that follow, directly following the announcement of the winning animals, is truly unique.”

Adding to the strong contribution that Northern Ireland’s dairy sector will be making to the 40th anniversary celebration is the confirmation of Mark Logan as the Diageo Baileys’ judge for 2023. And he is well qualified to take on this role. Mark is farm manager at Clandeboye Estate, located on the outskirts of Bangor in Co Down.

Over the past three decades Mark has built up extremely successful pedigree Holstein and Jersey herds at Clandeboye.

He is also no stranger to the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition, having secured reserve champion rosette back in 2008 with the elite cow: Clandeboye Champion Willow.

Moreover, during his time as an agriculture student at CAFRE Greenmount he worked on the Ballymoney farm of the very first judge of ‘The Baileys’: Bertie Kerr.

Reflecting on his role as the event’s judge, 40 years on, Mark commented: “It is an honour to be asked to judge the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow. The contest is regarded as the most prestigious within the summer shows’ circuit on the island of Ireland. It consistently attracts only top-class cows.

“I will be looking out for the breeder who can show me the ‘complete package’ in the parade ring. The winning cow in August will have to have it all: balance, dairy strength, quality through the udder and great locomotion.”

With an increased prize fund to mark the 40th year of the competition and the 80th Anniversary of the Virginia Show, judging of the competition which takes place on 23rd August gets underway at 3pm.

Entries close on 14th August. Visit https://www.virginiashow.com/baileys-cow.

Breeders can also contact Patrick Gaynor on 087-2898707.

