Hilltara tops trade with heifers to 3,650gns and cows to 3,600gns

Leading heifer trade at 3,650gns were Sam and John McCormick with Hilltara Rubicon Apple 3 PLI £385. Sired by EDG Rubicon, she was bred from Hilltara Megawatt Apple GP82 who averaged 11,139kgs at 3.87% butterfat and 3.33% protein in four lactations. This heifer was three weeks calved and attracted a lot of attention from online and salering bidders.

The McCormick’s also realised 3,600gns for the potential fourteenth generation VG/EX Hilltara Rubicon Meggie 3 PLI £286. Another Rubicon daughter, her dam was Hilltara Diamondback Meggie VG88 who gave 9,538kgs at 3.65% butterfat and 3.59% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

Next best at 3,550gns was Hilltara Hurricane Echo 2 PLI £278. This Bacon-Hill Hurricane daughter caught the eye of pre-sale judge Timothy Haffey, Kilvergan Herd, Lurgan, to claim the reserve championship ribbons. She was bred from Hilltara Magnate Echo, and calved four weeks prior to the sale.

Dungannon Dairy Sale vendors Jason Booth, Stewartstown, and Sam McCormick, Bangor. Picture: Ivor Broomfield

George and Jason Booth sold Beechview Rager Lalita Red 2 PLI £255 for £3,250gns. Sired by Ri-Val-Re Rager Red, her dam is the high component Beechview Jordys Lalita Red 2 GP83.

The same price was paid to Geoffrey Patton for the fresh calved Carrowcroft Zarek Bounty PLI £505. A daughter of Peak Altazarek, she was bred from the Endco Supreme daughter Carrowcroft Supreme Bounty 2.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds, with the supreme overall championship going to Relough Shield Roxie PLI £352 bred by Ronald McLean and Sons. A Koepon Shield daughter, she was bred from Relough Cleo Roxie 10 VG87 who gave 12,186kgs at 4.18% butterfat and 3.35% protein in her second 305-day lactation. Calved in mid-October, she sold for 2,650gns.

Claiming the honourable mention award was Matfield Graphic Dream VG-2yr PLI £153 from Alan McMurray. Sired by the Vieuxsaule Flame son Glasson Graphic, her dam is Matfield Doorman Dream VG89. Calved at the end of September, this heifer changed hands at 2,700gns.

Keeping an eye on trade at the November Dungannon Dairy Sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions are, from left: Alistair Lucas and Wilbert Rankin, Templepatrick; and Sam McCormick, Bangor. Picture: Ivor Broomfield

Cow trade topped at 3,600gns, paid to Sam and John McCormick for the second calver Hilltara Mike Maude 2 PLI £330 GP84-2yr. Sired by the home-bred Silverridge V Allclass son Hilltara Mike, she is bred from Hilltara Calumet Maude 4 VG-2yr, and is backed by thirteen generations of VG and EX dams. This young cow yielded 9,529kgs at 4.25% butterfat and 3.54% protein in her first lactation, and calved her second in early October.

Hilltara cows also changed hands at 3,250gns, 2,900gns and 2,850gns.

The fourth placed cow Carrowcroft Piston Lila Z PLI £413 sold at 3,150gns for Geoffrey Patton. A Sandy Valley Piston daughter, her dam is the EX classified Carrowcroft Hang Time Lilac. This young cow is bred from ten generations of VG and EX dams.

Commercial springing heifers peaked at 1,900gns, paid to R Johnston from Tempo, for a pure-bred red and white heifer, in-calf to sexed Arino Red.

Sam McCormick, Bangor, exhibited the 3,550gns reserve champion Hilltara Hurricane Echo 2 PLI £278. Adding their congratulations are sponsors Mark Johnston and Michael Stewart, Mason’s Animal Feeds,; and judge Timothy Haffey, Lurgan. Picture: Ivor Broomfield

Judging results:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and champion, R McLean and Sons, Relough Shield Roxie by Koepon Shield Red; 2, and reserve champion, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Hurricane Echo 2 by Bacon-Hill Hurricane; 3 and honourable mention, Alan McMurray, Matfield Graphic Dream VG-2yr by Glasson Graphic; 4, Kenny Scott, Ardgonnell Mogul S Paradise by Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul.

Cow in-milk – 1, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Crushtime Maude 4 GP83-2yr by Col DG Crushtime; 2, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara King Doc Maude 2 by Woodcrest King Doc; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Copycat Amy VG by Sandy Valley Copycat; 4, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowcroft Piston Lila Z by Sandy Valley Piston.

Other leading prices for heifers include:

Alan and William McMurray, Banbridge, exhibited the honourable mention award winner Matfield Graphic Dream VG-2yr at the November Dungannon Dairy Sale. Included are Aaron Muldrew, Mason’s Animal Feeds, sponsor; and judge Timothy Haffey, Lurgan. Picture: Ivor Broomfield

3,050gns paid to R McLean and Sons for Relough Rubicon Malina PLI £499; and Geoffrey Patton for Carrowcroft Rubicon C Ruby.

3,000gns paid to Wilson and Andrew Patton for Ards Party Time Eroy PLI £548.

2,950gns paid to Kenny Scott for Ardgonnell Mogus S Paradise PLI £153; R McLean and Sons

for Relough Danchiever Alicia; and Geoffrey Patton for Carrowcroft Rubicon Lila Z PLI £533.

2,900gns paid to Sam and John McCormick for Hilltara Hurricane Tury PLI £318, Hilltara

Applejack Ianina PLI £95 and Hilltara Yamaska Mary.

Supreme champion at the November Dungannon Dairy Sale was Relough Shield Roxie PLI £352 shown by Andrew and Jordan McLean, Donaghmore. They were congratulated by judge Timothy Haffey, Lurgan; and sponsor Iain Dudgeon Mason’s Animal Feeds. Picture: Ivor Broomfield

2,850gns paid to Wilson and Andrew Patton for Ards Crusade Jessica PLI £152, and Ards

Ashdoor Beyonce PLI £203; William Boyd for Topstall Luster Christina PLI £529; and Geoffrey

Patton for Carrowcroft Zarek Ruby PLI £468.

 There will be quality entry fresh calved heifers and cows at the Dungannon Dairy

Sale on Thursday 15 th December. Further details from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41