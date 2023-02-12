Hinch Distillery becomes corporate member of UFU

Hinch Distillery is located on the beautiful grounds of Killaney Estate in County Down. Dr Terry Cross OBE is behind the 30,000 sq ft venture, which produces the award-winning Hinch Irish Whiskey and Ninth Wave Irish Gin.

Hinch is focused on the next generation of Irish spirits consumers. Their focus is working together to make tomorrow better by distilling the present, adding community, sustainability and character, allowing tomorrow to evolve into something better, brighter, and more full of promise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have invested in an enormous, custom-made distillery that is styled and finished with practical polish that will see it through to the next century. Hinch is doubling their production capacity and has the intention, mindset and resources to put their best bottle forward into a world that’s eager to taste its best.

Heather McCracken, whiskey cask program manager, Hinch Distillery, Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman, Hinch Distillery, Derek Lough, UFU membership director and Emma Millar, distiller.

Critical to the success of Hinch is the senior distiller, Emma Millar - a member of the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) since she was 15. In the summer of 2016, she was offered the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in an educational exchange through the YFCU which was the catalyst for her now-established distilling career. Fast forward four years, Emma is an integral part of the distilling team led by head distiller, William Stafford.

The team is blending some of the finest Irish Whiskey expressions and has already set up the liquid for an impressive cask program which allows the public the opportunity to be a part of the Hinch success story. Emma also distils Ninth Wave Irish Gin which won best London Dry Gin in Ireland at the recent World Gin Awards. Emma is a proud young farmer and often gives kudos to YFCU for the doors it has opened for her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hinch visitors centre includes a public restaurant (Hinch Brasserie), an outside courtyard space, multi-purpose events spaces catering for everything from weddings to corporate events, and a retail shop. Fully trained guides take visitors on an interactive journey that gives insight into both the history of Irish whiskey and its unique distilling process, with tutored tastings after the tour.

Commenting on the corporate membership, UFU membership director Derek Lough said: “We are delighted that Hinch Distillery has become the newest corporate member of the UFU. Hinch is a local company based in County Down and is supporting the local community through employment and tourism to name a few aspects. We look forward to working with Hinch Distillery to continue promoting the very best of our Northern Ireland agri industry.”

Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman of Hinch Distillery, said: “Hinch Irish Whiskey has become a firm favourite locally and internationally. It’s great that our distillery is open and expanding, and we can shout about the success our spirits have been making behind the scenes. The whiskey category is a growing drinks segment and the distillers at Hinch have been very creative in ramping up their offering by continuously innovating and introducing new releases to the Hinch Irish Whiskey portfolio.

“Hinch’s An Dara Dún cask release program is a celebration of time and a fitting tribute to the incredible story of Irish Whiskey. Triple distilled to perfection in custom-made copper stills, before maturation in 200 litre American ex-bourbon casks for a minimum of five years. It is no surprise that An Dara Dún has been distilled to stand out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement