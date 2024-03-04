Hinch Distillery unveils exquisite 15-year-old Oloroso Sherry cask finished Irish Whiskey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hinch Distillery has launched its latest masterpiece, the Hinch 15-year-old Oloroso Sherry cask finished Irish Whiskey, introduced by “friend of Hinch”, the acclaimed actor James Nesbitt.

James unveiled the new product at an event held in the Aston Martin Showroom hosted by DJ and broadcaster Pete Snodden on Friday 1st March.

Triple-distilled, the 700ml, 46% Vol 15 year old Sherry cask finish is a combination of 2003 malt whiskey aged in ex-bourbon casks and finished for a year in first fill Oloroso sherry casks, along with a 2008 grain whiskey matured in ex-bourbon casks and finished for two years in Oloroso hogsheads.

Kyllin Vardhan and Michael Morris from Hinch Distillery are pictured with friend of Hinch James Nesbitt and event host Pete Snodden

The result is a full-bodied whiskey with a complex blend of dried fruits, wood spice, toasted notes, and candied orange, culminating in a long, berry sweetness and pepper finish – a pure delight for the discerning whiskey connoisseur.

This rare and unique find, with its natural colour intact, is available in limited quantities. Crafted, blended, and bottled by Hinch, it represents the pinnacle of whiskey craftsmanship.

Encased in an elaborate package, designed by the acclaimed Greg Coulton, the intricate illustration pays homage to classic Celtic styling and art nouveau influences. It beautifully captures the essence of the iconic distillery building, nestled against the scenic Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

The illustration encapsulates the essence of Hinch Irish Whiskey, portraying the spirit of the majestic Irish elk – a symbol of sophistication and superior sipping experiences. Greg Coulton’s artistic interpretation mirrors the character of Hinch, a whiskey that defies convention and embraces alternative aspirations.

Event host Pete Snodden and friend of Hinch James Nesbitt

In the words of the head distiller at Hinch, Will Stafford: “The Hinch 15-year-old Oloroso Sherry cask finish Irish Whiskey is not just a beverage; it’s a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. The collaboration with Greg Coulton reflects the spirit of Hinch – elusive, exclusive, and constantly pushing boundaries. This whiskey is a true reflection of our dedication to providing whiskey enthusiasts with a unique and unparalleled sipping experience.”

Friend of Hinch, James Nesbitt said: “This limited edition whiskey is the stuff of uncompromising quality paired with heritage. Each dram is full of character making it a real gift from Hinch Distillery. It’s bottled proof of the artistry of the master distillers.”

The product launch follows the success of the distillery’s Legacy Cask programme. This programme invites aficionados to own a cask and allow it to mature within the sophisticated surroundings of Hinch Distillery.

