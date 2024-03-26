Hinch Irish Whiskey celebrates double victory at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards dinner, held in London at the prestigious Merchant Taylors’ Hall, saw Hinch Irish Whiskey clinch the coveted titles for 'World's Best Blended Irish Whiskey' and 'World's Best Blended Irish Whiskey Limited Release.'

The World Whiskies Awards, organised by Whisky Magazine, is an annual celebration recognising excellence in whiskey worldwide. It is a platform where the finest whiskies are judged by a panel of international experts, making it a significant event in the global whiskey calendar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s competition was fierce, with numerous Irish whiskey brands vying for the prestigious World's Best accolades.

Kyllin Vardhan, marketing manager, James Roberts, head of EMEA, Michael Morris, international sales director and Jamie Cotter, brand manager from Hinch Distillery. Picture: Submitted

However, Hinch Irish Whiskey emerged victorious in two highly competitive categories, further solidifying its position as a leader in the whiskey industry.

Hinch’s 5-Year-Old Double Wood was awarded the title of World's Best Blended Irish Whiskey, a testament to its exceptional quality and the mastery behind its creation.

This exquisite whiskey, known for its double wood maturation process, has captivated the palates of connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike and was described by judges as “a sensory journey with notes of vanilla, pear caramel, and heather honey, captivated the palate with its clean and complex character”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, Hinch’s innovative collaboration with Whitewater Brewery, Craft & Casks Imperial Stout Finish, was honoured with the World's Best Blended Irish Whiskey Limited Release award.

This special edition whiskey, which marries the rich, malty flavours of stout with the nuanced character of Irish whiskey, represents the pinnacle of collaborative craftsmanship and has received widespread acclaim for its originality and taste.

Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman of Hinch Distillery, expressed his delight at the double win: “We are honoured to receive such prestigious recognition for our Hinch 5-Year-Old Double Wood whiskey. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional spirits that delight whiskey enthusiasts worldwide.”

Michael Morris, international sales director at Hinch Distillery, added: “I am immensely proud of our team at Hinch Distillery for their dedication and commitment to crafting exceptional spirits. Winning these prestigious awards at the World Whiskies Awards is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. This year's event witnessed the recognition of several Irish whiskey distilleries and brands, further highlighting the growth and strength of Irish whiskey across the drinks industry.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The World Whiskies Awards 2024 has once more underscored Hinch’s dedication to excellence and ingenuity in the craft of whiskey production.