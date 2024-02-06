News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Hollowbridge farm closes ice-cream business

The owners of Hollowbridge farm have announced the temporary closure of their ice cream business with immediate effect.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Gibson family from outside Hillsborough announced their decision on Facebook earlier today.

The post stated: “We have decided to temporarily close our ice cream business.

"There is a number of factors that have led to this decision, mainly being we are expecting our fourth baby in the summer and with work, family and farm, our work life balance is becoming too much to juggle and we also don't want the quality of our product to be affected by trying to rush everything.

Most Popular
Hollybridge Farm ice-cream is to close with immediate affectHollybridge Farm ice-cream is to close with immediate affect
Hollybridge Farm ice-cream is to close with immediate affect

"We have been overwhelmed by your support and we don't feel that this is the end for Hollowbridge farm ice cream, so hopefully we will see you in a few years for a relaunch party.

"Due to having no stock to sell we will be closing with immediate effect today. Stephen & Amanda.”

Related topics:FacebookHillsborough