The Gibson family from outside Hillsborough announced their decision on Facebook earlier today.

The post stated: “We have decided to temporarily close our ice cream business.

"There is a number of factors that have led to this decision, mainly being we are expecting our fourth baby in the summer and with work, family and farm, our work life balance is becoming too much to juggle and we also don't want the quality of our product to be affected by trying to rush everything.

Hollybridge Farm ice-cream is to close with immediate affect

"We have been overwhelmed by your support and we don't feel that this is the end for Hollowbridge farm ice cream, so hopefully we will see you in a few years for a relaunch party.