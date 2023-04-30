Holstein bull sale at Kilrea on May 2

​Auctioneer Mark Stewart, HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, has confirmed the catalogue for the annual sale on Tuesday, 2nd May, includes entries from the Keely (2), Mullaugher (1), Prehen (4) and Relough (4) herds.

The bulls catalogued range in age from October 2021 to May 2022, and have PLI values to £622 and genomic PLI values to £605

They are bred from proven cow families with strength, production, fertility and longevity. Some of the highly acclaimed cow families featured include Froukje, Crimson and Danna.

Prehen Altabarney Froukje EX90 20* is a former number one genomic cow in the UK. She is the Gdam of one bull, and the 3Dam of two Prehen bulls selling at Kilrea.

The catalogue includes sons of leading AI sires and stock bulls such Seagull Bay MJ Applejax, Westcoast Redcarpet A2A2, Winstar Meldel P, Fly Higher Mellencamp, Denovo 3426 Avery, Denovo 16441 Millennium, Silveridge V Einstein, VA Early Dawn Sudan, Annandale Santos, and the NI-bred Prehen Lucky.

Mark Stewart said: “There is something for everyone. The bulls selling are bred from dams with up to 5.19% butterfat and 3.98% protein; and backed by generation after generation of VG and EX cows.”

The pre-sale show gets underway at 11.00am. The sale will commence at noon (approx), immediately after the mart’s weekly dairy auction.

Norman and David McNaugher are selling Mullaugher Black Jackie (Lot 1). Born in October 2021, he was sired by Seagull Bay MJ Applejax, and is backed by three generations of EX dams. His dam Mullaugher Polly SP EX92 averaged 9,558kgs at 4.43% fat and 3.34% protein five lactations.

William Black has two bulls entered for the sale. They are the November 2021 Annandale Santos son, Keely Santos Andrew (Lot 2); and the stylish December 2021 born Keely Sudan Ember (Lot 3) by VA Early Dawn Sudan CRI.

On offer from the McLean family’s Relough herd are two full ET brothers by Westcoast Redcarpet A2A2. The February 2022 Relough Danstar ET PLI£456 (Lot 7) and Relough Dancarr ET PLI £456 (Lot 8), are bred from two successive generations of EX95 dams.

The former number one GPLI UK cow Pehen Altabarney Froukje EX90 LP50 SP 20* has three descendants catalogued. She is the GDam of Prehen Flying GPLI £605 (Lot 6) by Denovo 3426 Avery; and the third dam of Prehen Fervent GPLI £551 by Prehen Lucky, and the Denovo 16441 Millennium son, Prehen Final Winner GPLI £561 (Lot 9).