Catalogues are available for the forthcoming Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday, 24th October.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that this month’s sale includes four bulls fit for service and 148 fresh calved heifers and cows.

Sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, the sale gets underway at 11.30am.

First into the salering will be four service-age bulls from Robbie and Stuart Smith’s Prehen Herd at Londonderry. The bulls selling are aged between 15 and 19-months-old and boast PLI values up to £818 – believed to be the highest PLI bull ever offered for sale in the UK.

The bulls selling are sons of leading sires, Equity-P, Elver-P, Major and Aleo. They are bred from top cow families, Froukje, Carlin and Zip, and their dams have high components with butterfat to 5.20 per cent and protein to 3.80 per cent.

​The female portion of the catalogue features 148 fresh calved heifers and cows, with entries received from leading pedigree Holstein herds, Ards, Beechview, Carrowcroft, Derrymore, Edenordinary, Garaba, Glenbrae, Greenisle, Hilltara, Kilvergan, Modelfarm, Mountainview, Newry and Simlahill.

Females on offer are daughters of top proven AI bulls, including Conway, Taos, Renegade, Rubels-Red, Rager-Red, Applejax, Almamater, Pursuit, Lambda, Vader, Radical, Rubicon, Ferraro.

Online bidding will be available on sale day via Marteye.ie. Taaffe Auctions clients who were previously registered with LSL and also have Marteye accounts will be automatically approved for online bidding.

All other clients will receive a text message advising them how to re-register in advance of the sale.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com. Alternatively, contact Michael or Brian, tel: 00353 41 9881288, or log on to Taaffe Auctions and Holstein NI Facebook pages for updates.