There was a steady trade for bulls with auctioneer Mark Stewart confirming a complete clearance, resulting in seven lots changing hands to average £2,280 per head.

Sale leader at 3,400gns was the day’s reserve supreme champion Prehen Fixate PLI £560 bred by Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry. This fifteen-month-old entry was sired by Winstar Equity P, and is bred from Prehen Bullseye Froukje 2 EX90 LP50 SP who averaged 9,727 litres at 4.57% butterfat and 3.55% protein in five lactations.

Backed by three successive generations of EX dams, he sold to William Millar Jnr from Coleraine.

The pre-sale show was kindly sponsored by Wilson Agriculture and judged by David McNaugher from the Mullagher Herd, Aghadowey.

David McNaugher described the reserve champion as a nice stylish bull. “He is well put together, and has a level top and good legs and feet.”

Second highest price of the day 2,900gns, was paid to Alan Paul, Maghera, for the third placed SBG Smokin ET PLI £145. This yearling entry is by Brenland Denver HHSC, and bred from Boghill Glamour Hurricane Carlin C 15* SP EX92 who gave 15,071 litres at 4.27% butterfat and 3.55% protein in her third 305-day lactation.

His dam is a full sister to the 2021 RUAS Winter Fair Champion, Boghill Glamour Hurricane Carlin D – dam of the noted Genus ABS sire SBG Mecca P. Buyer was Alan Liggett from Clogher.

Claiming the supreme overall championship was the fourteen-month-old Prehen Frenzied PLI £470 from Robbie and Stuart Smith’s herd. A Denovo 17626 son, he is out of the home-bred Prehen Lamar Froukje 2 VG86 SP. His fourth dam Prehen Goldwyn Froukje EX94 (3) LP 90 35* was nominated Global Cow of the Year in 2018.

The champion came under the hammer at 2,300gns, selling to James Campbell from Bushmills. The Prehen Herd sold three bulls at the sale to average £2,573 per head.

David McNaugher added: "This is a good square bull with plenty of depth, and a nice rump.”

Results from the judging:

Class 1 – 1, and honourable mention, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Fisco by Seagull Bay Silver; 2, Robbie and Stuart Smith, Prehen Milltex PLI £509 by Peak Altaalanzo; 3, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Goldbazooka ET by Braedale Goldwyn.

Class 2 – 1 and supreme champion, Robbie and Stuart Smith, Prehen Frenzied PLI £470 by Denovo 17626 Benefit; 2, and reserve champion, Robbie and Stuart Smith, Prehen Fixate LI £560 by Winstar Equity P; 3, Alan Paul, SBG Smokin ET by Brenland Denver HHSC.

Pictured at Holstein NI's annual bull sale, held at Kilrea.

Philip Haffey, Portadown, keeping an eye on the judging at Kilrea.

Supreme champion was Prehen Frenzied PLI £470 exhibited by Andrew Moore and Stuart Smith. Included are judge David McNaugher; and sponsor Darren Hamill, Wilson Agriculture.

The honourable mention award went to Glasson Fisco exhibited by Simon Haffey, Portadown. Included are judge David McNaugher, and sponsor Darren Hamill, Wilson Agriculture