Holstein Long Service Award for John
Holstein UK has presented John Martin with a Long Service Award, marking his 25-year career as a field development officer.
The award recognises the County Fermanagh man’s outstanding contribution and commitment to Holstein UK and the Northern Ireland dairy industry.
The presentation, highlighting John’s quarter-century milestone, was made recently at the society’s Scope House HQ in Telford, by Michael Smale, chairman, Holstein UK; and NI trustee Wallace Gregg, who is vice-chairman of Holstein UK.
Advertisement
Advertisement
John joined the society in May 1997, and since then has witnessed significant changes within the organisation and the agricultural industry. He was appointed secretary of the Northern Ireland Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club in 1998, and was instrumental during its merger with the Northern Ireland Holstein Club in 1999.
Over the years John has been a great ambassador for the Holstein cattle breed, and agriculture in Northern Ireland. He works tirelessly for the benefit of pedigree herd owners and club members in Northern Ireland, and is passionate about his voluntary role as secretary/treasurer of Holstein NI.