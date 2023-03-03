Holstein Long Service Award for John

​The award recognises the County Fermanagh man’s outstanding contribution and commitment to Holstein UK and the Northern Ireland dairy industry.

The presentation, highlighting John’s quarter-century milestone, was made recently at the society’s Scope House HQ in Telford, by Michael Smale, chairman, Holstein UK; and NI trustee Wallace Gregg, who is vice-chairman of Holstein UK.

John joined the society in May 1997, and since then has witnessed significant changes within the organisation and the agricultural industry. He was appointed secretary of the Northern Ireland Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club in 1998, and was instrumental during its merger with the Northern Ireland Holstein Club in 1999.

John Martin, Kesh, receives his Long Service Award from Michael Smale, left, chaiman, Holstein UK; and vice-chairman Wallace Gregg.