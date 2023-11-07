Holstein NI Dinner date
Holstein Northern Ireland has confirmed that its 24th annual dinner and presentation ofawards will take place on Saturday, 18th November.
The venue is the Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, commencing at 7.45pm.
Club chairman Jonny Lyons is looking forward to welcoming guests, prize winners and club members and friends.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proceeds from the evening’s charity raffle will be donated to the May Murray Foundation.
Tickets are priced at £35 each. To reserve tickets please contact the Holstein NI office on tel: 028 8772 7728, or club secretary John Martin on mobile 07711 041128.