News you can trust since 1963
Register

Holstein NI Dinner date

Holstein Northern Ireland has confirmed that its 24th annual dinner and presentation ofawards will take place on Saturday, 18th November.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2023, 08:46 GMT
Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.iePhotograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

The venue is the Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, commencing at 7.45pm.

Club chairman Jonny Lyons is looking forward to welcoming guests, prize winners and club members and friends.

Proceeds from the evening’s charity raffle will be donated to the May Murray Foundation.

Tickets are priced at £35 each. To reserve tickets please contact the Holstein NI office on tel: 028 8772 7728, or club secretary John Martin on mobile 07711 041128.

Related topics:John MartinTullyglass HotelBallymenaTickets