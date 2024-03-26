Members of Holstein Northern Ireland gathered in Portadown for the club’s 24th Annual General Meeting.

Outgoing chairman Jonny Lyons welcomed everyone and said it was encouraging to see a good turnout of members from across the province.

A minute’s silence was held as a mark of respect to members who had passed away, and families who had been bereaved, in the last twelve months.

Jonny Lyons said: "It has been an honour to be chairman of Holstein NI. I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience. As well as being well-travelled, I have had the opportunity to meet numerous club members, sponsors and fellow Holstein enthusiasts.

“During the past year I have also gained an insight into the work that goes on behind the scenes to keep the club running successfully. I’d like to thank the committee, president David Perry, John Martin and Julie Wallace for their help and guidance during my term in office."

The outgoing chairman also reflected on the club’s busy calendar of events during 2023/24.

He congratulated the Holstein Young Breeders’ Club on another successful year under the leadership of co-ordinators Andrew Patton and Jessica Hall.

Club secretary/treasurer John Martin outlined the club’s healthy financial status.

Outgoing president David Perry congratulated and presented awards to club members who had won breed championships at agricultural shows during 2023.

Prize winners included:

Balmoral, Ballymoney, Ballymena - Cyril and Martin Millar (Millars), Coleraine.

Armagh and Antrim - Noel and Pauline McCorry and family (Derrymore), Aghalee.

Newry - Andrew Magowan (Bannwater), Rathfriland.

Omagh - Colin Irwin (Cormeen), Tynan.

Castlewellan – Chris Heenan (Barbican), Newcastle.

Limavady and Fermanagh – Paul Family (Slatabogie), Maghera.

Clogher Valley – R McLean and Sons (Relough), Dungannon.

Former chairman and society trustee, Malcolm McLean from the Relough Herd, was the recipient of the Club Award. This special award is presented annually to the person who makes a significant contribution to the club and the Holstein breed.

The election of office-bearers was conducted by Ian Nelson, the recently appointed manager of Dale Farm’s subsidiary, Dairy Herd Management – long-term sponsor of the AGM.

The following members were elected at the club’s 24 th Annual General Meeting:

President: Gaston Wallace (Printshop), Nutt’s Corner.

Chairman: Paul Dunn (Dunbanard), Bangor.

Vice-Chairman: Geoffrey Patton (Carrowcroft), Bangor.

Secretary/Treasurer: John Martin, Kesh.

Public Relations and Events: Julie Wallace (Abercorn), Antrim.

Holstein UK Trustees: Wallace Gregg (Frocess), Glarryford; and Wallace Patton (Greenisle),

Newtownards. Joining June 2024: Iain McLean (Priestland), Bushmills.

HYB Co-ordinators: Andrew Patton (Ards), Newtownards; Jessica Hall, Antrim.

Committee members, three-year term: Andrew McLean (Relough), Donaghmore, Dungannon; Jonny Matthews (Lisnasure), Donaghcloney; Ivor Broomfield (Moneyquin), Armagh; Conall Daly (Granagh), Carrickmore; and Dennis Torrens (Agivey), Garvagh.

Existing committee members, retiring in 2025: Kenny Watson (Majestic), Macosquin; Andrew Kennedy, (Maineview), Ballymena; John McLean (Priestland), Bushmills; David McNaugher (Mullaugher), Aghadowey. Retiring in 2026: Nicholas McCann (Simlahill), Bangor; Mark Logan (Clandeboye), Bangor; Alan Paul (Slatabogie), Maghera; Stuart Smith (Prehen), Londonderry; and David Simpson (Damm), Lisburn.

Newly elected chairman, Paul Dunn, introduced the guest speaker: “I am delighted to welcome fellow Holstein enthusiast, and internationally acclaimed sire analyst, cowman and judge, Brian Behnke, who is business manager at Genus ABS St Jacobs."

Brian Behnke lives in Wisconsin and has vast industry experience spanning more than 25 years. He has worked at the noted Roylane and Wilcoxview Holstein Herds, and was appointed to his current role in 2016.

Mr Behnke’s presentation ‘Cows to Fit Your Herd’ introduced Holstein NI members to a new product line launched by Genus ABS.

The Linear Choice Sire portfolio features a selection of exclusive, premium Holstein genetics specially selected to empower breeders in their quest to breed superior cows.

Rigorously selected with the commercial milk producer in mind, the Linear Choice sire line-up aims to breed long-lasting, moderate-size functional cows with strong production, good fertility and health traits.

Brian Behnke highlighted a number of the Linear Choice sires currently on offer, including the popular Hexagon, Easton P, Barber, Celebrate, Dreambig, Zeus PP and Ryder Red.

Club president Gaston Wallace thanked Brian Behnke for his interesting and informative presentation, and presented him with a token of appreciation.

James Martin from the Garaba Herd in Forkhill was the winner of the free draw for 10 straws of Sexcel Celebrate from Genus ABS.

1 . Connor Loughran, Genus ABS; with Steven McAllister and Chris Coote. at Holstein NI’s AGM. Picture: Julie Hazelton Connor Loughran, Genus ABS; with Steven McAllister and Chris Coote. at Holstein NI’s AGM. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

2 . Chairman Paul Dunn, and sponsor Ian Fleming, congratulate 2023 championship prize winners Alan and Leanne Paul, Andrew McLean and Chris Heenan. Picture: Julie Hazelton Chairman Paul Dunn, and sponsor Ian Fleming, congratulate 2023 championship prize winners Alan and Leanne Paul, Andrew McLean and Chris Heenan. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

3 . Holstein NI President Gaston Wallace presents a token of appreciation to guest speaker Brian Behnke. Picture: Julie Hazelton Holstein NI President Gaston Wallace presents a token of appreciation to guest speaker Brian Behnke. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales