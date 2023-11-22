Holstein Northern Ireland has made a special presentation to John Martin in recognition of his outstanding contribution as club secretary for 25 years.

John Martin receives a presentation in recognition of his 25 years as Holstein NI secretary. Included are Wallace Gregg, chairman, Holstein UK; David Perry, president, and Jonny Lyons, chairman, Holstein NI. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Speaking at the club’s 24th annual dinner held in Ballymena, Holstein NI president David Perry said it was a great pleasure to present John with a token of appreciation for his exemplary service and dedication to the club.

A former student at Portora Royal School and Greenmount College, John who hails from Kesh in County Fermanagh, joined United Milk Records where he became involved in the dairy farming industry.

John joined the Holstein Friesian Society of GB and Ireland as a Field Development Officer in May 1997. In April 1998 an agreement was made with the society’s CEO David Hewitt to allow John time to serve as NI club secretary alongside his full-time role.

John Martin became secretary of the NI Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club under the guidance of then Club President, the late and much respected Robert Wallace, Alderview Herd.

In March 1999 John played a major role in establishing Holstein Northern Ireland, which was formed following the amalgamation of the NI Holstein Friesian Breeders’ Club and the Northern Ireland Holstein Breeders’ Club.

Twenty-five years on and John Martin has been a terrific ambassador for the Holstein breed.

He has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the parent society and club members, and has organised many events, trips and herd competitions, not to mention on-farm Charity Open Days which have raised almost £100,000 for various local charities.