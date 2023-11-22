Holstein NI held its 24th annual dinner and presentation of awards in the Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena.

Club chairman Jonny Lyons thanked everyone for attending the event and said he was delighted to see such a good turnout of members and friends. He extended a special welcome to guests, Richard Hamilton, president, Irish Holstein Friesian Association; and local breeder Wallace Gregg, current chairman of Holstein UK.

Jonny said: “We have a gleaming array of silverware to present tonight which reflects the success of our members throughout the year. There have been numerous club achievements to date with many more to come. Highlights of the past year include a record turnout at our AGM.

“In June several members attended the Holstein Celebration and AGM in Cheshire. Congratulations to committee member Wallace Gregg who was elected as chairman of Holstein UK. Wallace has been representing Holstein NI on the Board of Trustees since 2018, and we know his vision and leadership will help drive the society forward. As a club we are very proud of Wallace and wish him well for his term in office.”

Jonny Lyons also reflected on the club’s successful shows and sales at Dungannon and Kilrea; and the annual herds inspection competition which continues to go from strength-to-strength. “Thanks to the judges, stewards, breeders and sponsors who contributed to the success of the competition. Congratulations to the premier herd winners George and Jason Booth from the Beechview Herd.”

He continued: “In August we were thrilled to see Clive and Joel Richardson’s cow, Lumville M Danoise EX95 (2), crowned as the 2023 Diageo Bailey’s Irish Champion Dairy Cow at Virginia Show. Congratulations to the Annaghmore Herd and herdsman Josh Ebron on this tremendous achievement. The excitement didn’t end there, as the McCormick family claimed the reserve overall championship with their 2022 Baileys winner, Hilltara Undenied Apple.”

Jonny Lyons paid tribute to the Northern Ireland HYB and thanked co-ordinators Andrew Patton and Jessica Hall for their leadership. He outlined a number of successful and well-attended HYB events, including a workshop hosted by the Paul Family’s Slatabogie Herd; stockjudging events held at the Henry family’s Mostragee Herd, the Gordon family’s Annalong Herd and the Reid family’s Drumbo Herd.

The chairman also congratulated HYB team members on their success at the National Competitions Day and Weekend Rally. Young breeders and club members also excelled at the All Breeds All Britain Calf Show in Stoneleigh, which was judged by Andrew Patton from the Ards Herd.

Jonny Lyons added: “The HYB Calf Show was another successful event, attracting 200 entries at the new and impressive location at Balmoral Park.

“Adam Torrens at the honour of flying to Italy as part of the HYB team competing at the Open Junior Show where he won second place.”

Jonny Lyons concluded by thanking Holstein NI’s numerous sponsors for their continued support on an annual basis. He also thanked the committee and individual office-bearers for their hard work and commitment.

IHFA president Richard Hamilton thanked Holstein NI for its invitation. “It has been a tremendous evening. Congratulations to Holstein NI on another tremendous year, and I wish the club continued success in the years to come.”

Mr Hamilton concluded by inviting Holstein NI and HYB members to participate at its calf show, and the stockjudging competition at the annual Open Day.

Holstein UK chairman Wallace Gregg said it was an honour to represent Holstein NI at National level. He outlined the Holstein UK Group business which also includes NBDC and CIS with a total turnover in excess of £12m.

“Holstein UK is the largest breed society in Europe, registering over 200,000 animals on an annual basis. The society is also responsible for classifying 23 dairy and beef breeds.

“The society is in good heart and doing well, and has recently unveiled its new headquarters, Scope House based in Telford. The new facility includes office space, conference suites and a state-of-the-art lab for CIS. I would urge club members to visit if they have an opportunity.”

Wallace Gregg concluded by saying that Holstein NI has a strong membership. “It’s clubs like Holstein NI that form the backbone of the parent society. Northern Ireland’s contribution is immense and we have recently welcomed Wallace Patton as a new trustee on the board. Iain McLean is also set to take on the mantle in the near future.”

During the evening Holstein NI president David Perry made a presentation to club secretary John Martin, in recognition of his commitment and dedication as club secretary for 25 years.

The charity raffle and auction raised in excess of £2,400 for the Mae Murray Foundation. Holstein NI is indebted to everyone who donated the raffle prizes and auction items.

Holstein NI award winners:

Herds Competition

Ballybeeny Crystal, for the best overall herd: George and Jason Booth.

Ulster Bank Cup, for the best small herd in the premier section: Inch Genetics.

Ulster Bank Cup, for the best medium herd in the premier section: George and Jason Booth.

Ulster Bank Cup, for the best large herd in the premier section: Cyril and Martin Millar.

Holstein NI Award, for the best small herd in the senior section: Jamie Sproule.

Bobby Gibney Cup, for the best medium herd in the senior section: Trevor Henning and Sons.

Aubrey Patterson Cup, for the best large herd in the senior section: Robert Stewart.

Willie Wilson Memorial Award, for the overall winner of the junior section: Grove Dairy.

Ulster Bank Perpetual Cup, for the best new entrant in the junior section: Grove Dairy.

John Thompson and Sons Cup, for the best small herd in the junior section: Mark Truesdale.

John Thompson and Sons Cup, for the best large herd in the junior section: Grove Dairy.

Holstein NI Trophy, for the best medium herd in the junior section: Alan and David Irwin.

Ulster Bank Shield, for the best senior cow: R McLean and Sons.

Award for the best junior cow: Cyril and Martin Millar.

Trophy for the best cow family: R McLean and Sons.

Ulster Bank Shield, for the best heifer: Sam and John McCormick.

Award for the best exhibitor-bred heifer: Sam and John McCormick.

CBS Silver Cow Trophy, for the best bull progeny group: Wallace and Daniel Patton.

RUAS Shows

Channon Heenan Memorial Trophy, for the exhibitor gaining the most points at the RUAS Winter Fair: Alan and Leanne Paul.

Wilson Cup, for exhibitor gaining most points at Balmoral Show: Cyril and Martin Millar.

Cooper Memorial Cup, for the junior champion at Balmoral Show: Iain and Joyce McLean.

Holstein Friesian Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the supreme champion at Balmoral Show: Cyril and Martin Millar.

Bibby Salver, for the most points at RUAS and Provincial Shows: Cyril and Martin Millar.

Club Sales

Ulster Bank Trophy, for the champion at the November Dungannon Dairy Sale: R McLean and Sons.

Clogher Perpetual Cup, for the champion at the March Dungannon Dairy Sale: Clandeboye Estate.

McCall Salver, awarded to the exhibitor gaining the most points at club shows and sales: R McLean and Sons.

Ravenhill Milk Quality Trophy, for the champion bull at the October 2022 show and sale: Sam and John McCormick.

Milk Quality Trophy, for the champion bull at the January sale in Dungannon: Inch Genetics.

Norbrook Laboratories Perpetual Challenge, for the champion bull at the March sale in Kilrea: William Black.

John Thompson and Sons Ltd Cup, for the champion bull at Kilrea in December 2022: Inch Genetics.

The Magheralave Cup, for the champion female at the December 2022 sale in Dungannon: George and Jason Booth.

HYB Awards

Automart YMA Trophy, for the President’s Medal Nominee: Judith Leyburn.

Ashgrove Cup, for the highest placed competitor at the national competition: David Hamilton.

Smiddiehill Trophy, for the Littlestar Nominee: James Patton.

Future Genetics Cup, for the member who has contributed the most to the success of the NIHYB: Tom McKnight.

ND Berry Cup, for the highest placed competitor (over 18) in the linear judging competition: Matthew McLean.

Trophy, for the highest placed competition (under 18) in the linear judging competition: Jack Orr.

HYB Rosebowl, for the supreme champion at the Calf Show. George and David Simpson.

Florrie Wilson Cup, for the exhibitor-bred champion at the Calf Show: George and David Simpson.

McCann Shield, for the reserve champion at the Calf Show: Alan and Leanne Paul.

Hamish Logan Trophy, for the champion handler at the Calf Show: Tom McKnight.

Ulster Bank Trophy, for the reserve champion handler at the Calf Show: Ava Montgomery.

1 . Beatrice Perry presents the trophy for the March show and sale champion to Mark Logan, Clandeboye Estate. Picture: Kevin McAuley Beatrice Perry presents the trophy for the March show and sale champion to Mark Logan, Clandeboye Estate. Picture: Kevin McAuley Photo: kevin mcauley Photo Sales

2 . Jonny and Cheryl Lyons, Paul and Elaine Dunn, John and Vanessa Martin at Holstein NI’s 24th annual dinner. Picture: Kevin McAuley Jonny and Cheryl Lyons, Paul and Elaine Dunn, John and Vanessa Martin at Holstein NI’s 24th annual dinner. Picture: Kevin McAuley Photo: Kevin McAuley Photo Sales

3 . David and Beatrice Perry congratulate David Irwin, winner of the junior section’s best medium herd. Picture: Kevin McAuley David and Beatrice Perry congratulate David Irwin, winner of the junior section’s best medium herd. Picture: Kevin McAuley Photo: Kevin McAuley Photo Sales

4 . Calf Show and Winter Fair prize winners Alan and Leanne Paul. Picture: Kevin McAuley Calf Show and Winter Fair prize winners Alan and Leanne Paul. Picture: Kevin McAuley Photo: Kevin McAuley Photo Sales