Holstein NI planned BBQ on August 10

By Julie Hazelton
Published 4th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
The Clandeboye Estate and Courtyard in Bangor is the venue for Holstein NI’s BBQ and Family Fun night on Saturday, 10th August at 7.30pm.

A warm welcome is extended to members and friends of Holstein NI.

Club chairman Paul Dunn said: “It promises to be fun-filled night for all members of the family. There will be delicious food, live music and the younger members can enjoy a variety of activities organised by the Clandeboye Nature Rangers.

“Thanks to estate manager Mark Logan for the use of the excellent facilities at Clandeboye. Plans are well underway for the evening, and it will give everyone an opportunity to take time off from farming duties to relax and socialise with other club members and Holstein cattle enthusiasts.”

Looking forward to Holstein NI’s BBQ are club president Gaston Wallace and chairman Paul Dunn. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Tickets prices include: Sirlion Steak and dessert £20 per adult; Steakburger and dessert £10 per adult; children £5 per head.

To facilitate catering arrangements please book tickets in advance. Phone, or text/whatsapp club secretary John Martin on 07711 041128 giving your name and the number adults/kids in your party.

