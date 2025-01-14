Holstein UK announces winner of 2024 President’s Medal Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holstein UK were delighted to present the prestigious President’s Medal Award to Jamie Pottow at the Semex International Dairy Conference in Glasgow on the evening of Monday, 13th January.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie who is a member of the South & Wiltshire Holstein Young Breeders (HYB) Club has been recognised for the outstanding contribution he has made to the breed, his Club and the wider HYB community. His prize consists of an engraved medal and a trip to The Royal Winter Fair in Toronto this November, kindly funded by HYB Principal Sponsor Semex UK. In addition, Jamie was presented with the Sue Cope Memorial Trophy. Holstein UK also congratulate the three runners-up Christie Baker (South Wales), Emily Shorthouse (Western) and Lizzie Cotton (Staffordshire).

The Holstein UK President's Medal recognises and rewards young talent and highlights individuals who will be the next generation of dairy farmers. The entry process includes Clubs nominating one HYB member, aged between 23 and 26 years old, who must submit an essay with shortlisted candidates then being invited for an interview with a panel of judges. The 2024 essay title was ‘Discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the genetic breeding techniques commonly available to UK farms and then suggest your optimum solution to driving genetic progress in an average UK herd.’ and provoked an inspirational collection of essays, with the four finalist’s copies available to read online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the Holstein UK President Nick Helyer on this year’s judging panel were Semex UK representative Jeremy Dain and industry representative Heather Pritchard. Holstein UK were delighted to welcome them, along with the shortlisted young breeders, to the Head Office in Telford, Shropshire for the interviews. Following the interviews, the final four young breeders were selected ahead of the winner being officially announced.

Holstein UK were delighted to present the prestigious President’s Medal Award to Jamie Pottow

Holstein UK President Nick Helyer commented: “The winner has a very broad knowledge of the subject with a lot of research put into making his essay very interesting and with an excellent conclusion. He is also very interested in helping younger members and encouraging them to take part in HYB, showing cattle and in club activities. His work in the wider community with the Samaritans and mental health is very commendable and shows he is a very compassionate and a rounded person.”

Heather Pritchard commented: “Jamie is a family generation farmer and young breeder of dairy cattle who has grasped huge opportunities both through the family business and worldwide working opportunities. It was clear to see that his international experiences have broadened his knowledge and skills of the agricultural industry and although his feet are firmly back in the family business, he was invited to continue to be part of the decision making of future projects with his Canadian family. It was clear he encourages future HYB members with their skills and bringing together young people for the future of farming. His passion for the dairy industry was obvious to see and he is a leading example of the next generation of farmers in the UK today. His vision looking forward for genetic breeding techniques is all dairy farmers should utilise the combination of genomic data and mating programs as these two components are both financially beneficial.”

Jeremy commented: “This year’s winner produced an essay of very high quality, comprehensively covering the question set. It covered all areas possible when it came to the subject of genetic progress and how he would look to advise achieving the best possible results for an average UK herd with the tools available. Jamie achieved this with clarity and reasoning in his writing in a clear understanding way. This also came through in the interview stage where his knowledge and passion really came through even diving into how he would manage the practical reproductive efficiency to achieve his outcomes too. At a personal level what also came through in the interview stage was his dedication and passion to HYB and YFC in what it has given him over the years and how he wants to be able to give back to the next generation. Jamie also talked about being included in projects working with the Samaritans at a local level specifically looking at mental health within the industry for all age categories. Well done Jamie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naomi Lewis, National HYB Coordinator said: “As well as being an excellent platform for presenting the results of the President's Medal Award, the Semex Conference presents an excellent opportunity for the finalists to attend. As Principal Sponsor of HYB and a continued supporter of the President's Medal Award, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Semex UK. My thanks also go to the judges.”