A total of 721 members sent 23,053 Birds to Fermoy for the fifth race of the N.I.P.A. Old Bird Season. With an overcasted Saturday morning, conditions weren’t suitable for a release until early afternoon with the weather clearing up as the day progressed. The Birds were liberated at 1:30pm with High clouds and good visibility in a Fresh North West Wind at the liberation point.

The winning bird from the fifth Old Bird Race belongs to Horner Bros & Son of Ballyclare & District H.P.S in Section C.

Also, Congratulations to 2nd Open Hugh Bigger Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger of Carrick Social H.P.S. in Section C previous Winner of 1st Open this Season from Roscrea. Winner is a Blue Cock of a kit of 6 bought from Blaine McEvoy racing roundabout and is a Grandson of his King’s Cup Winner & 3rd Open Donnelly Bros of Newry City H.P.S. Winning 1st Section G.

SECTION C REPORT

The Winner of Section C (107/3,034) from Fermoy 2 was Horner Bros & Son of Ballyclare & District H.P.S. The lads take home first prize in their club (304 Birds) 1st Section C (3,034 Birds) and the ultimate prize of finishing 1st Open (23,053).

Ballycarry & District: (8/186) 1st S. Beattie & Dtr 1101; 2nd G. Davidson 1082; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1053; 4th N J Arthurs 1042; 5th N J Arthurs 1033; 6th N J Arthurs 1030

Ballyclare & District: (11/457) 1st Horner Bros & Son 1189; 2nd A&T Agnew 1103; 3rd W R Moore & Son 1096; 4th A&T Agnew 1096; 5th Horner Bros & Son 1096; 6th J&R Blair 1092

Carrick Social: (7/234) 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1186; 2nd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1159; 3rd D&J Armstrong & Son 1141; 4th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1115; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1115; 6th D&J Armstrong & Son 1103

Doagh & District: (10/361) 1st Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1098; 2nd A&N Lewis 1097; 3rd J&R Scott 1093; 4th J&R Scott 1085; 5th A&N Lewis 1082; 6th S. Collins 1073

Eastway H.P.S: (10/309) 1st R. Francey 1127; 2nd J. Dawson & Son 1119; 3rd Whiteside Bros 1118; 4th D&J Campbell 1105; 5th G. McKenna 1104; 6th D&J Campbell 1091

Glenarm & District: (7/128) 1st J&R Baxter 1075; 2nd O. O’Neill & Son 1056; 3rd O. O’Neill & Son 1052; 4th McMullan Bros 992; 5th McMullan Bros 977; 6th McMullan Bros 970

Horseshoe H.P.S: (4/88) 1st K&D Hagans 1063; 2nd K&D Hagans 1051; 3rd K&D Hagans 1049; 4th D. McAuley 1007; 5th D. McAuley 989; 6th N. Ferguson & Son 950

Kingsmoss: (9/186) 1st J. Dawson & Son 1119; 2nd T. Cairns & Son 1060; 3rd J&S Graham 1037; 4th R&C Johnston 1027; 5th T. Cairns & Son 1007; 6th T. Cairns & Son 1004

Larne & District: (16/454) 1st K&S Doherty 1123; 2nd D&P Harvey 1112; 3rd C. Campbell 1108; 4th C. Campbell 1087; 5th G K & I Moxham 1086; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1076

Ligoniel & District: (19/393) 1st Armstrong & McAllister 1135; 2nd W. Corbett & Son 1109; 3rd C. McManus 1108; C. McManus 1102; 5th C. McManus 1100; 6th T. Longman 1086

East Antrim Amalgamation: 1st Horner Bros & Son 1189, 20 Points; 2nd Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1186, 19 Points; 3rd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1159, 18 Points; 4th D&J Armstrong 1141, 17 Points; 5th R. Francey 1127, 16 Points; 6th K&S Doherty 1123, 15 Points; 7th J. Dawson & Son 1119, 14 Points; 8th Whiteside Bros 1118, 13 Points; 9th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1115, 12 Points; 10th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1115, 11 Points; 11th D&P Harvey 1112, 10 Points; 12th C. Campbell 1108, 9 Points; 13th D&J Campbell 1105, 8 Points; 14th G. McKenna 1104, 7 Points; 15th A&T Agnew 1103, 6 Points; 16th D&J Armstrong 1103, 5 Points; 17th D&J Armstrong 1103, 4 Points; 18th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1102, 3 Points; 19th S. Beattie & Dtr 1101, 2 Points; 20th J. McMaw 1098, 1 Point

SECTION D REPORT

The Winner of Section D (75/2,451) from Fermoy 2 was R. Keegan & Son of Dromore H.P.S. The partnership of Brian and Sharron Keegan had a great result from Fermoy 2 Winning Dromore H.P.S. (360 Birds) Winning 1st Section D (2,451 Birds) along with a super 5th Open position (23,053 Birds).

Colin H.P.S: (8/205) 1st J. Gregory & Sons 1096; 2nd J. Gregory & Sons 1091; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1084; 4th O&M Monaghan 1064; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1062; 6th J. Gregory & Sons 1057

Derriaghy: (6/153) 1st D. Johnston 1124; 2nd D. Johnston 1112; 3rd D. Johnston 1112; 4th R. Benson 1098; 5th K. Johnston 1091; 6th D. Johnston 1067

Dromara H.P.S: (10/381) 1st C. Rooney & Sons 1088; 2nd M. Russell 1081; 3rd D. Aiken 1076; 4th C. Rooney & Sons 1065; 5th D. Aiken 1056; 6th M. Russell 1054

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (9/360) 1st R. Keegan & Son 1168; 2nd Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1166; 3rd Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1166; 4th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1156; 5th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1134; 6th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1134

Glen H.P.S: (9/282) 1st J&D Braniff 1126; 2nd J&D Braniff 1119; 3rd J. Kennedy & Son 1119; 4th J&D Braniff 1117; 5th J&D Braniff 1115; 6th J&D Braniff 1105

Glenavy & District: (6/181) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1138; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1113; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1101; 4th G&S Owens 1013; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1012; 6th G&S Owens 1006

Harmony H.P.S: (13/321) 1st S. Delaney 1152; 2nd Abernethy & Turner 1134; 3rd Abernethy & Turner 1109; 4th Abernethy & Turner 1109; 5th Abernethy & Turner 1108; 6th S. Delaney 1102

Hillsborough & Maze: (7/463) 1st J. Greenaway 1132; 2nd J. Greenaway 1131; 3rd G. Marsden 1124; 4th Lyons & Kennedy 1120; 5th G. Marsden 1117; 6th J. Greenaway 1109

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (18/518) 1st A T & J Houston 1104; A T & J Houston 1096; 3rd R. Topping & Son 1088; 4th R. Topping & Son 1083; 5th Smyth & Adams 1077; 6th A T & J Houston 1075

South Belfast H.P.S: (3/70) 1st T. McNally 1114; 2nd T. McNally 1103; 3rd T. McNally 1063

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (7/238) 1st P&K McCarthy 1142; 2nd P&K McCarthy 1101; 3rd O. Farrelly 1082; 4th P&K McCarthy 1072; 5th O. Farrelly 1056; 6th J. Begley & Son 1051

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (96/2,565) from Fermoy 2 was McCartan & Woodside of Crossgar H.P.S. The successful partnership of Paul and Darren takes the top 3 podium positions in their club (401 Birds) along with 1st Section F (2,565 Birds) and 35th Open to top it all off.

Ards: (8/172) 1st McGimpsey Bros 1097; 2nd W. Leckey 1074; 3rd W. Leckey 1070; 4th W. Leckey 1063; 5th McGimpsey Bros 1037; 6th McGimpsey Bros 1017

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (10/283) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1121; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1103; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1095; 4th R. Moore & Son 1093; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1084; 6th R. Moore & Son 1081

Cloughey H.P.S: (6/140) 1st Chris Angus 1075; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1057; 3rd C&H Cully 1053; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1040; 5th Chris Angus 1024; 6th Chris Angus 1006

Comber Central H.P.S: (5/139) 1st W&L Robinson 1082; 2nd W&L Robinson 1065; 3rd W&L Robinson 1024; 4th W&L Robinson 980; 5th W&L Robinson 962; 6th W&L Robinson 956

Corrigs: (11/401) 1st R. Shaw 1068; 2nd J. McCleland 1059; 3rd Toner Bros 1028; 4th R. Shaw 985; 5th Toner Bros 982; 6th G&P Brown 979

Crossgar: (11/401) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1127; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1087; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1086; 4th Adair & McCombs 1079; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1074; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1068

Downpatrick Premier: (10/216) 1st J. Crossan 1109; 2nd J. Crossan 1107; 3rd J. Crossan 1105; 4th B. Connolly 1104; 5th J. Crossan 1102; 6th P. McCullough & Dtr 1100

Killyleagh Central: (11/265) C. Healy 1118; 2nd C. Healy 1086; 3rd R. Watson & Son 1072; 4th C. Healy 1063; 5th P. Murray 1062; 6th P. Murray 1041

Killyleagh & District: (11/248) 1st K. Murray 1093; 2nd K. Murray 1071; 3rd D. Grieves 1054; 4th J. Pirie 1052; 5th J. Cochrane 1052; 6th Morrisson Bros 1050

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (8/139) 1st R. Strain & Son 1058; 2nd R. Strain & Son 1053; 3rd R. Strain & Son 1032; 4th Rainey Bros 1017; 5th Rainey Bros 1004; 6th R. Strain & Son 996

SECTION G REPORT

The Winner of Section G (60/2,938) from Fermoy 2 was Donnelly Bros of Newry City H.P.S. The two bothers Richard & John clocks the highest velocity in Newry City Club (411 Birds) while also topping Section G (2,396 Birds) and finishing off with a top prize of winning 4th Open overall (23,053 Birds).

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (9/602) 1st E&B McAteer 1152; 2nd Gary Murphy 1146; 3rd Owen Markey 1126; 4th Owen Markey 1112; 5th P. Murtagh 1103; 6th Owen Markey 1097

Banbridge H.P.S: (9/332) 1st McCracken Bros 1116; 2nd T. Mallon 1112; 3rd F. Simpson 1072; 4th F. Simpson 1072; 5th T. Mallon 1067; 6th R. Carson & Son 1060

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (16/546) 1st S. Ogle 1146; 2nd S. Ogle 1143; 3rd S. Ogle 1130; 4th G&S McMullan 1127; 5th D&K Mallen 1124; 6th G&S McMullan 1124

Millvale: (6/298) 1st T. Mooney & Son 1096; 2nd JJ McCabe 1094; 3rd 5th R. McMinn & Dtr 1091; 4th 5th JJ McCabe 1090; 5th JJ McCabe 1083; 6th 5th JJ McCabe 1077

Newry City: (7/411) 1st Donnelly Bros 1171; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1133; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1088; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1088; 5th Donnelly Bros 1058; 6th Donnelly Bros 1058

Newry & District: (13/673) 1st Mark Maguire & Son 1170; 2nd Mark Maguire & Son 1147; 3rd J.F McCabe & Son 1143; 4th R. Williamson 1104; 5th R. Williamson 1090; 6th J.F McCabe & Son 1086

1 . Burgess & Brennan Bangor R.P.C. Winners from Fermoy 2.jpeg Burgess & Brennan Bangor R.P.C. Winners from Fermoy 2 Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Tommy Mooney & Son Winners of Millvale H.P.S.jpg Tommy Mooney & Son Winners of Millvale H.P.S Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . J Dawson & Son Kingsmoss HPS Winners.jpg J Dawson & Son Kingsmoss HPS Winners Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Larne & District Members working hard on Friday night round the clubrooms 2.jpg Larne & District Members working hard on Friday night round the clubrooms Photo: freelance Photo Sales