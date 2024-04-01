Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With more than 50 years’ experience within the NI insurance market, AbbeyAutoline has a dedicated Agricultural Team with a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of farming operations.

At AbbeyAutoline we strive to provide highly informed and tailored solutions to protect your farm, however, our commitment goes beyond ensuring your coverage is suitable as we endeavour to secure the most competitive premiums for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a broker with access to a diverse array of agricultural insurance products from a host of insurers, we can secure the best terms tailored to your farm’s unique insurance needs.

AbbeyAutoline has a dedicated Agricultural Team

Whether you work on a hobby farm or a large-scale business, we will work with you to help find the most appropriate cover while ensuring should the worst happen, protection is there to safeguard your business.

Your insurance coverage should align seamlessly with your business requirements. From storm and fire losses to liability claims and theft of equipment or livestock, our policies are designed to provide comprehensive protection.

It is important to note that periodic reviews of your farm and vehicle policies are imperative for maintaining adequate protection. This is especially important as the cost of machinery, feedstuffs and livestock continues to fluctuate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Using the expertise and services of an independent insurance broker to discuss the adequacy of the current cover can offer farmers peace of mind that they have the required protection in place in the event of a loss.

AbbeyAutoline’s expertise, personalised service and comprehensive insurance solutions make it a trusted partner for farmers seeking to protect their agricultural operations. Assistance from AbbeyAutoline means farmers can navigate the complexities of agricultural insurance with confidence that their farms and livelihoods are protected against unforeseen circumstances.