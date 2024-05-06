Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Individual farmers have no control over the international markets for the like of fertilisers and animal feeds, but having sufficient storage capacity on-farm would allow producers to acquire and store the inputs they need at times when they can best afford them.

Buying these all important inputs on a just-in-time basis - for example the acquiring of fertiliser in the spring months - leaves farmers as hostages to fortune when it comes to the actual price paid for these products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keri McGivern, the Sales Manager with Moore Concrete’sagriculture team, is confirming that increasing numbers of farmers are now seeking to improve the storage capacity within their businesses.

A section of Moore Concrete OxFence

Keri says:“There is more to improving the storage capacity within a farming operation than simply putting up a new building or modifying an existing structure. The need to have flexible storage options is critically important for farmers as different materials will be put in storage at different times of the year.”

She added: “What’s more, differing areas of floor space will be required to cater for the various raw materials that farm businesses will be dealing with at any one time. The use of bunker walls and L walls deliver flexible storage options for farmers, where both structures can be used in both indoor and outdoor storage scenarios. For example, sub-dividing silos is now recognised as one way of maximising forage quality at feed out.

“Both bunker walls and L walls come into their own in this scenario. They can also be easily moved around the farm with a tractor or forklift. As a consequence, a building can be quickly converted from a facility that is used to house fertiliser into one that can be used to store grain, other animal feeds and aggregates.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moore Concrete manufactures a wide range of L and bunker walls. Examples of both will be displayed on the company’s stand at this year’s Balmoral Show 2024.

Moore Concrete flooring systems

Improving the slurry storage capacity is also regarded as a growing priority by many farmers. Keri McGivern goes on to say: “Significant numbers of dairy farmers now keep their cows indoors all year round.The need to put in place sufficient slurry capacity in these instances is obvious.”

She added: “But on many other farms, the requirement to improve slurry storage capacity is driven by the recognition that this valuable fertiliser source must be used at those times when it can deliver the optimal level of response, from a crop growth perspective.”

One of the most flexible ways of expanding a farm’s slurry capacity is to put in place an above ground store. Moore Concrete has specialised in manufacturing and installing slurry stores for many years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“An above ground structure combines a very effective way of storing slurry while, at the same time, having the smallest possible floor area footprint,” Keri explained.“A store constructed from 6m high panels with a 31.26m floor diameter can store just over one million gallons of slurry.The team at Moore Concrete will be happy to discuss the logistics of constructing an above ground slurry store with visitors coming onto the 2024 Balmoral stand.”

Moore Concrete bunker walls - grain storage

Moore Concrete will also be displaying their wide range of slats at this year’s Balmoral Show, including their straw bedding and young stock slats.

The slats are available in a range of lengths (up to 5m), depths (up to 10 inches) and gap widths (up to 40mm) to suit the individual customer’s needs. Axle loadings also vary with a maximum of 10 tonne available.

All of Moore Concrete’s slats are available with a Surefoot™ slip resistant finish. Independent studies have indicated that Surefoot™ slats offer 50% more grip than conventional brushed finish slats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, the company took part in a Knowledge Transfer Partnership program in collaboration with Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI) and Queen’s University, Belfast.The work undertaken specifically surveyed the impact of the company’s Surefoot™ slat range relative to Key Performance Indicators from the UK National Dairy Herd.

Moore Concrete 75 gallon water trough with galvanised lid

The aim of the program was ammonia reduction on farm and the transition to carbon net zero within agriculture. The study was collated using NMR data from 500 dairy farms across the UK and the figures where standardised to relate to a herd of 100 cows, the average NI herd size.

The key findings identified:

 Median age at exit by lactation was 61 days extra over the cow’s lactating lifetime.

 12 less followers required each year into a simulated 100 cow herd = 485kg reduction in methane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr John McIlroy from AFBI used NARSES, the UK Agricultural Ammonia Inventory Model to compare emissions from both the National Herd and the results from the KTP Survey: “The sole variation between the scenarios was a reduction in the number of replacements to be reared. Modelling determined a 4.6% reduction in ammonia (NH3) emissions per annum would be achieved with cows on a Surefoot System compared to that of the national herd.”

The KTP survey also highlighted an increase in milk yield, cows housed on Surefoot Slats produced an average of 9550 kg, compared to that of the National Herd 9348 kg. This was further modelled and a reduction of 6.1% less ammonia per litre of milk was also determined.”

Moore Concrete has been to the fore, over many years, in delivering innovative quality precast solutions that meet the exact needs of progressive livestock and arable farmers throughout the UK and Ireland. A case in point is the development of the company’s Ox Strain& Ox Post concrete fencing solution.

Keri McGivern explained: “Concrete fencing is proving more and more popular on farms as it offers a durable, maintenance free fencing solution.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ox Fence range is one of Moore Concrete’s most popular product innovations, inspired by the need for a more robust fencing solution.The Ox Fence range is approved under TAMS III (ROI) & EFS (Environmental Farming Scheme). Each Ox Post is 1830mm (6’) in length and 75mm (3’) by 100mm (4’) wide.

A key advantage of the Ox Post is the fixing strip in the middle of the 75mm front face to allow fencing wire to be stapled directly to the post.

The upcoming show will provide the Moore Concrete team with an opportunity to discuss the benefits of the company’s many products including water troughs, slurry channels and wall panels that will be on display throughout the four-day event. They will be located on Stand B38, adjacent to the main show ring at this year’s Balmoral Show. Visitors will be made more than welcome throughout the four days of the event.