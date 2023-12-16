HSENI inspections ongoing

​The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) continue to complete workplace transport inspections on farm as part of the industry wide ‘drive danger out’ campaign.

The HSENI recently announced that this programme of inspections will be extended to cover agricultural contractors.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is encouraging contractors to take time now to review health and safety in their business.

Farmers and contractors have responsibility for anyone working on the farm and/or contracting business, meaning employees and family members.

It won’t be long until 1 February 2024 when weather permitting, the workload will increase dramatically, making it harder to find time to ensure all health and safety legislation is being followed.

For both farm and contracting business inspections, HSENI inspectors will focus on three areas - safe site, safe vehicle and safe driver.

Make sure machinery is well maintained by a competent person, that all elements of the machines are working properly, such as brakes, and that mirrors are in place and clean.

All employees must have the correct driving licence and have completed training if using telescopic handlers or other specialist machinery.

The minimum age to drive a telehandler on a public road is 17. The driver must have their category B licence (car licence) and have completed telehandler training. There are minimum ages to drive different weights of telehandlers which must also be adhered to.

Anyone aged 17 years old and older who has obtained their category B licence (car licence), can drive a tractor plus laden trailer/towed appliance up to 31t. The maximum laden weight of trailer/towed appliance must not exceed 18.29t (meaning the tractor can weigh no more than 21.71t). The weight limit does not increase with age or through different categories of driving licences.

Now is a good time to book training courses and make sure all staff are aware of the business health and safety policies that must be followed. Grandfather rights do not apply for anyone who has been driving for a long period of time. If training was completed years ago and the certificate has been lost, it is up to the certificate holder to contact the training provider for proof of completed training.

HSENI inspectors can arrive unannounced. When they are on site, they will provide help and advice on how to improve safety on the site but where necessary, will take enforcement action to ensure compliance with health and safety legislation.