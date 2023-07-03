Ian, who is currently CEO of the Livestock and Meat Commission, will take over the role on the 2 October 2023 from outgoing CEO Dr Mike Johnston.

Commenting on the appointment, Dairy Council Chair, Dermot Farrell said: “We are grateful to Dr Mike Johnston for his dedication and work with the Dairy Council over the past three decades, a period when the dairy sector locally, nationally and internationally has seen significant change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The dairy sector is on the cusp of a new era that will have a focus on nutritional, environmental, social and economic sustainability, and having Ian as our CEO will ensure that the Dairy Council will build on Mike’s legacy, continuing to provide the necessary leadership on behalf of the Northern Ireland industry as it deals with the challenges and opportunities for farmers, customers, and processors in the years ahead.”

Ian Stevenson has been appointed the new Dairy Council CEO. Pic: Dairy Council

Commenting on his appointment, Ian said: “It has been a privilege to be CEO of LMC for the past 12 years, and I am grateful to the Board members and staff with whom I have worked during this period, for their counsel and support.