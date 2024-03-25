Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bernard Jackman, the former Ireland and Leinster Rugby player and recently appointed Head of High Performance with Horse Sport Ireland, will deliver the keynote address at the Symposium which this year is themed:

Passionate about elite leadership traits and high performance in sport, the Carlow-born pundit and newspaper columnist will have multiple pearls of wisdom to share with delegates for the Symposium which formally gets underway on April 16th at 3pm.

Delegates will also hear from international climate control expert Peter van der Voorst (of The Netherlands) who will speak about the significance of climate control and its impact on animal welfare. John O’Doherty, a renowned Full Professor of Monogastric Nutrition with extensive experience, will draw from his 25-plus years as a researcher, advisor and thought leader when addressing the Symposium.

The committee of the Irish Pig Health Society, pictured at The Curragh Racecourse, which will host the society’s annual symposium on Tuesday, April 16th: Hannah Ryan, Hazel Rooney, Eadaoin Conway, Peter Duggan, Fiona O’Meara, Thomas Gallagher, Carla Gomes and Amy Quinn. Photo: Fennell Photography

IPHS President Peter Duggan added: “This year’s Symposium will feature a high-calibre line-up of monogastric experts, along with an interactive producer discussion panel featuring Joe Healy, Jason McGrath and Sarah Hanley from the IFA’s Pig Policy Division, with Michael McKeon of Teagasc’s Pig Development Department moderating the discussion. We’re really looking forward to this year’s event which features a new format and a new venue in the form of the Curragh.”

The event’s industry trade session is scheduled to get underway at the Exhibition Hall at 3pm on April 16th, with tea and coffee available on arrival for all delegates. There, a range of speakers will discuss practical solutions to the ongoing challenges presented by health, welfare and productivity in the pig farming sector.

Following the Symposium, the traditional Hog Roast Dinner will be served at 7pm (approx), providing attendees and sponsors with a delicious meal and further networking opportunities.