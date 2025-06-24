Improving suckler cow fertility through CAFRE themed groups

CAFRE Beef and Sheep Advisers Noel McNeill and Rachel Megarrell encourage beef farmers to apply to the Suckler Cow Themed Groups.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has launched a Themed Group programme, focused on Suckler Cow Fertility, linked to the Beef Sustainability Package.

The aim of the package is to drive efficiency, productivity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the overall environmental footprint of the beef industry.

There are two elements to the Suckler Cow Scheme which opened for opt-in on 1 April 2025, age at first calving (AFC) and calving interval (CI). Each will have a phased implementation period as detailed below.

Age at first calving (AFC)

To be eligible in year one of the scheme a heifer must not be older than 34 months of age at first calving. This reduces gradually thereafter to 29 months in year four of the scheme.

Calving interval (CI)

Payment will also be made in respect of individual cows who meet the calving targets. To be eligible in year one of the scheme cows must calve within 415 days of their previous calving event. This target reduces incrementally to 385 days in year four.

If you’re a beef farmer who wants to optimise suckler cow fertility and long-term business sustainability, you can join the CAFRE Advisers in your local area to:

- Help meet the targets set within the DAERA Suckler Cow Scheme.

- Get focused advice on suckler cow fertility.

- Learn from like-minded farmers.

- Improve business margins.

This short-term initiative (up to two years) will help farmers enhance herd fertility through knowledge sharing, mentoring, and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Meetings will be held on members’ farms, with host farmers receiving a hosting payment. Sessions may be delivered by CAFRE Advisers or other industry experts, focusing on improving reproductive efficiency and herd performance.

For more information, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk