In his father’s footsteps: Eamonn “Paramor” continues with his father’s Blackface breeding tradition

Now, his son Eamonn has stepped up to continue the family tradition, taking charge of the flock at Meenagorp, near Plumbridge, at the foot of the Sperrins.

The Conway family has a long-standing history of breeding Blackface sheep, with roots tracing back to George’s late father, P.J. Conway, who began farming in the 1930s using Perth-type Rathsherry rams from the late Sandy Gibson. Over the decades, the flock grew steadily. George worked in partnership with his brother John for many years, successfully building up the flock together before they went their own ways in 2023. Today, Eamonn manages 120 Perth-type ewes together with 40 Lanark-type ewes and 15 Texel ewes, grazing over 360 acres of hill ground rising up to 1200 feet above sea level, with additional winter grazing where he can get it! In addition to the sheep, there is a small herd of Limousins.

Eamonn, who has always shared his father’s passion for the breed, now carries full responsibility for managing the farm and the flock, ensuring the Conway legacy continues.

While he works full time outside the farm and also has a young family to care for, he remains fully committed to the Blackface breed - a busy man, with a very understanding wife!

April remains the busiest month on the farm, with lambing in full swing. This year, the flock scanned at 165%, continuing the strong productivity that George had worked tirelessly to achieve. Once scanning is complete, ewes with single lambs are returned to the hill, and later transferred to lower ground at lambing time. Twin-bearing ewes however, stay on lower ground throughout gestation and are given supplementary feed in the weeks leading up to lambing.

Looking back, George made significant strides in improving the quality of the flock through strategic investments and partnerships. In 1987, he travelled to Scotland to purchase top-quality stock from Perth and Stirling, including a £3,800 ram from Tom Patterson, Craigneich, whose progeny went on to achieve reserve champion at Ballymena the following year. That success marked the beginning of many achievements for the Conway flock.

Through the years, George was involved in acquiring several influential rams, including a £12,000, a £7,000 and a £250 Woolfords tup, a £6,000 Calla, a £3,800 McEvoy, and a £9,000 Hillhead of Morinish, leading to a few Ballymena champions.

Eamonn now continues this legacy of selective breeding, carefully balancing the use of homebred tups alongside top quality bloodlines sourced from respected breeders. His aim mirrors his father’s approach - to produce sheep that “catch the eye,” with strong frames, tight skins and well on their legs.

Most females are sold through Plumbridge at the annual female Blackface sale, this year, taking place on 30th September, with a number also sold privately. Eamonn has six ram lambs for this year’s annual URBA sale taking place on the 5th and 6th of October.

As Eamonn steps into his father’s role, he carries not only the responsibility of maintaining the Conway name but also the deep pride that George instilled in the farm. George’s passion, hard work, and eye for breeding, laid the foundation, and Eamonn is determined to honour his father’s legacy while guiding the Conway flock into a new chapter for his own sons.

1 . Blackface Sponsors 2.JPG URBA Blackface Show & Sale Sponsors Alan Carson, ASC Farm Services, Peter Spiers, United Feeds, Ryan Godfrey, Fane Valley Stores, Thomas Harkin, Thompsons Feeding Innovation and Seamus Mc Cormick, Danske Bank. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . aEamon Conway 16 Sep 25 - 3L0A0833.jpg Perth Ram Lambs from Eamonn Conway for the URBA Blackface Show & Sale in Ballymena Mart. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . aEamon Conway 16 Sep 25 - 3L0A0927.jpg Some of the Eamonn Conway's Perth Ram Lambs for the URBA Blackface Show & Sale 5th and 6th October. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

