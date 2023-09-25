There was the usual good turnout of the Annual Road Run, organised by Cloughmills Vintage Club.

The stop off point was at Paddy McKeown’s yard in Glenravel. Paddy will be best known to some readers as the man with the wooden horse and cart, who can be seen on the ‘Front Street’ at the Carnlough Vintage Day. The Cloughmills Club presented Paddy with a couple of plaques.

Cloughmills Vintage Club would like to thank the local Community Action Team not only for the Mill Yard as the Assembly Point but also for the use of the facilities for their meetings; The Country Bite for the chip van at Paddy McKeown’s; Lizzy’s Coffee Hut at the Mill; all those who donated to the goodie bags, and everyone who took part, and helped in any way to make the event a success.