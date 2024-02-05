News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe
Paul Scott with exhibitors at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last.Paul Scott with exhibitors at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last.
Paul Scott with exhibitors at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last.

In pictures: Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event

The Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event took place on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Feb 2024, 18:25 GMT

Pictures by Clive Wasson.

Inishowen Co-Op Staff at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last.

1. Inishowen Co-Op Staff at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

Inishowen Co-Op Staff at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Matt Tungate, Anne Scott and Niel Howie at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last.

2. Matt Tungate, Anne Scott and Niel Howie at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

Matt Tungate, Anne Scott and Niel Howie at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Paul Scott, Farmer and James Strain, Inishowen Co-Op at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last.

3. Paul Scott, Farmer and James Strain, Inishowen Co-Op at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

Paul Scott, Farmer and James Strain, Inishowen Co-Op at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
At the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last.

4. at the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson.

At the Inishowen Co-Op Dairy Health and Calf Rearing Information event on the farm of Paul Scott, Carndonagh on Thursday last. Photo: Clive Wasson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Paul ScottCarndonagh